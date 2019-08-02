Camila Cabello Shares Sizzling Bathtub Snap

Pop star Camila Cabello has been teasing her fans lately with sizzling selfies on her Instagram page. Her 37.1 million followers have been loving the sultrier side of the starlet.

Today, Cabello shared a snap of herself posed in a bathtub, with a majorly seductive look on her face. Cabello’s dark curls were loose and wild in the shot, tumbling over the edge of the bathtub and towards the ground. She was leaning against the side of the tub with her arms crossed, bracing one hand on either shoulder. In her pose, followers couldn’t see anything particularly scandalous, but Cabello’s bare shoulders definitely indicated that she was not wearing anything at all in the tub.

The starlet seemed to be wearing very little makeup, if any, and had a natural vibe to her overall look. In the background, a shower was visible, as well as a large window with a view of some trees and greenery.

In the caption to the shot, Cabello shared a few lyrics from a throwback hit, Macy Gray’s song “I Try.” Her followers absolutely loved the steamy shot, which received over 1.1 million likes within just 3 hours. Cabello’s fans showered her with compliments in the comments section and made plenty of references to her budding relationship with pop star Shawn Mendes.

“Shawn is a lucky man,” one follower commented.

“How are you so pretty??” another fan added, with a series of heart eye emoji.

Another follower complimented Cabello’s beauty on all levels.

“You are so beautiful inside and out don’t ever forget that we love you camila.”

Fans have been buzzing about Cabello’s relationship status ever since her latest single dropped. Cabello collaborated with pop star Shawn Mendes on the hit, “Senorita,” and the sizzling video had many fans speculating about real life chemistry between the two.

As Hollywood Life reports, the duo have been spotted together engaging in some sizzling PDA. However, fans shouldn’t expect the two to verbally confirm their relationship — apparently, that’s something they’re keeping to themselves, as an insider reported to the outlet.

“Camila and Shawn are going to continue not to be shy when it comes to their PDA. If they are caught then they are caught. It’s no big deal. They don’t feel they have to make something official because they consider themselves official already. They are having fun and whatever people think their relationship is not their problem because they know where they stand and are having a great time together.”

Fans will have to make sure they’re following Cabello on Instagram to see if she shares any steamy selfies with Mendes.