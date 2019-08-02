Watch Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Stade Rennes FC Live Stream: French Trophée Des Champions, Start Time, Preview

French champions Paris Saint-Germain get their official season underway taking on the team that beat them in the French Cup final, Stade Rennes FC, in the annual Trophée Des Champions match.

Paris Saint-Germain have won the last six French Ligue 1 championships, and the capital-based club have also won six French Trophée Des Champions — sometimes called the French Super Cup — titles in a row as well. They will try to make it seven in Trophée Des Champions matches when they face Stade Rennes FC, who finished 10th on the Ligue 1 table last season but nonetheless made it to the final of the Coupe de France tournament. This game saw them manage to hold PSG to a draw and win the match on a penalty kick shootout.

Now, PSG’s young superstar Kylian Mbappé says “there’s definitely a little bit of revenge in the air” for the French champs, according to Ligue1.com. On Saturday, the two teams meet again in the Super Cup, a match pitting the league champion against the domestic cup winner that will live stream from China.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Rennes FC French Super Cup match from Shenzhen, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time on Saturday, August 3, at the 60,300-seat Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Stadium — also known as Longgang Stadium — in the city of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. In France, kickoff takes place at 1:30 p.m Central European Time.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. PT.

Since 2009, the French Super Cup has been played outside of France, despite being the official opening of the French season, as Ligue1.com recounts. The match returns to China, where it will take place on Saturday, for the third time after taking place in Beijing in 2014 and last year in Shenzhen. Seven different countries on four continents have hosted the match since the Trophée Des Champions began its world tour.

The game will also be a test for PSG, to see how the ongoing transfer drama around Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. affects the club now that matches that count are finally beginning. Though 20-year-old prodigy Mbappé, who tallied 39 goals in 43 games for Paris Saint-Germain last season, has effectively made Neymar a spare part, per Sports Mole, France’s 2018 World Cup-winning star says he wants the Brazilian to stay in Paris.

“I want him to stay and I’ve told him what I think of the situation, it’s clear for me,” Mbappe said on Saturday in Shenzhen, per Goal.com. “He’s an important player here and I want him to stay.”

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Rennes FC in the first meaningful French match of the 2018-2019 season, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without cable or satellite access to the BeIn network can also view the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Rennes FC match online for free using the following instructions — users can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each also includes a no-obligation, seven-day free trial. During that weeklong period, fans can watch the Les Rouge et Bleu vs. Les Rouge et Noir match live stream for free.

In France, the BeIn Sports Connect France streaming service will make the match available online, while in the host nation of the People’s Republic of China, PPTV carries the match.

In Italy, DAZN Italia carries the live stream. In the United Kingdom, BT Sport has broadcast and live streaming rights to the Trophée Des Champions match in China.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Rennes FC French Super Cup showdown, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.