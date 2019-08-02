Haley Kalil Kicks Off Birthday Celebration With Jaw-Dropping Topless Instagram Snap

Haley Kalil’s birthday might still be a few days away, but the stunner is already smiling from ear to ear in anticipation for it.

On Friday, August 2, the Sports Illustrated model took to her Instagram page to kick off the celebration for her 27th birthday with a sizzling new snap that is certainly not getting ignored by her 275,000 followers. The sunlit photo captured Haley standing over a large vanity counter top as a faucet dripped water into the sink in front of her. The model’s fans, however, may not have even noticed her surroundings, instead being captivated by her eye-popping, skin-baring ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

The soon-to-be birthday girl sent pulses racing by going completely topless in the photo, sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram feed. Her arm was expertly bent in front of her bare bosom to offer some coverage to the exposed area, though plenty of cleavage was still very much left on display — a scene her followers did not seem upset by. On her lower half, the stunner put on an equally-as-scandalous display by sporting nothing more than a minuscule pair of purple bikini bottoms that were so tiny, they may have even gone unnoticed by some. The itty-bitty garment left the babe’s curvy booty — which was given a natural spotlight thanks to the sun shining in — completely on display, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

No accessories were added to Haley’s NSFW look, letting her impressive physique take center stage in the shot. Her signature red tresses were unkempt and fell wildly around her face and down her bare back. A few of her locks fell in front of her face, but enough to completely cover her nearly makeup-free face that let her natural beauty and striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie went absolutely wild for the steamy new addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up more than 2,700 likes after just 35 minutes of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunningly gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was “so beautiful.”

Others wished the bombshell happy birthday, although she does not actually celebrate her day until August 6.

This is hardly the first time that Haley has shown off her impressive figure on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared another post that wowed her thousands of followers just as much as today’s. The upload included a short video clip from her S.I. rookie photo shoot in Kenya earlier this year, and saw her showing off her curvaceous backside again in a cheeky, bright orange one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her famous curves and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.