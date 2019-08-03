Iskra Lawrence Stuns In A Pink Crop Top And Yoga Pants

Iskra Lawrence finished up the week strong by working up a sweat at the gym. The British beauty recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself post-workout in a hot pink sports bra and yoga pants set. As a body-positive model, Iskra has often spoken about the importance of fitness as part of wellness.

“We have one body and it’s our home for life, so I want to make sure it’s healthy and happy,” she once wrote in a post on Instagram (via Redbook Magazine).

“Everything in moderation. I don’t workout everyday I’ve learnt what exercises I enjoy — yesterday I did yoga and today I dropped it like a squat.”

However, the 28-year-old confessed that she still managed to have fun.

“And right now I’m [back] at my hotel eating popcorn lol,” she concluded.

The blonde bombshell first found fame after posting pictures of her “real” body in an effort to combat unrealistic expectations about body image. After receiving thousands of follows, she earned a contract with Aerie. Since then, she has also signed with L’Oreal and boasts 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

In her most recent post, the Adore Me model wore dark pink yoga pants that featured side cutouts. The yoga pants also featured a lighter pink band around the waist, emphasizing Iskra’s hourglass figure. The English Rose completed the set with a matching pink sports bra that showcased her cleavage to its best advantage. Iskra had sensibly styled her hair into a ponytail and wore only a striped watch as her accessory.

In her caption, Iskra playfully griped about her tendency to turn red, such as when exercising, and jokingly likened herself to a tomato.

The picture earned over 117,000 likes and 960 comments.

“That workout outfit is sooo cute!!” wrote fitness app creator Anna Victoria, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“Body and skin goals! Stunning!” added a second fan, employing the prayer hand emoji as well as a red heart.

“But how is someone so perfect?” questioned a third.

Despite her fame, Iskra still remains committed to body positivity and has been doing a personal challenge called the #bodypledge to take photos without makeup. Iskra’s most recent post was the final day in the pledge, and she looked absolutely stunning despite being makeup-free. In the comments, she added that she was ready to do a second pledge and asked her fans for ideas.

One follower offered the idea of meditation for Iskra’s next pledge. Another suggested that Iskra wear clothing that she loved, even if it wasn’t typical or “flattering” for her body type.