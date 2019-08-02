Tyler Cameron Spotted Leaving ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s House The Morning After Meeting Her For Drink

'The Bachelorette' star caught up with her runner-up and it looks like he spent the night.

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown apparently had that drink with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, and maybe something more. The ABC reality star was spotted outside of her L.A. pad with her hunky rejected suitor in the early morning hours after they reportedly met up for that drinks the night before, TMZ reports.

The celebrity outlet notes that Hannah’s runner-up was photographed with her outside of her place shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, doing what appears to be the “walk of shame.” Hannah looks disheveled in pics posted by TMZ, and Tyler is carrying a backpack — perhaps an overnight bag? — in his hand as he stands on the front step looking down at his phone.

Two days after The Bachelorette finale and live After the Final Rose, Hannah, 24, reportedly invited Tyler, 26, over to her place in the Los Angeles area where she has been doing post-finale press, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Although Hannah rejected Tyler’s proposal in Greece in favor of Jed Wyatt, she had a change of heart about the Florida-based contractor when they reunited on Tuesday’s After the Final Rose. A newly single Hannah, still reeling from Jed’s lies about a previous girlfriend, coyly asked Tyler if he could meet her for a drink sometime. That time came just two days later.

While it’s not clear what Hannah and Tyler drank on their date, TMZ’s photos tease that it must have been some nightcap.

Talking like the fantasy suites I assume https://t.co/scNkTBnHGX — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 2, 2019

Tyler previously told TV Guide that he expected to meet Hannah at a bar for a beer or a tequila soda, and Hannah would probably order white wine or champagne.

“I think we’re first trying to get in the same state as each other, and then kind of go from there,” Tyler said of the potential meet-up, which ended up happening before either of them even left L.A. and without The Bachelorette’s cameras following them.

In fact, ahead of the drink date, Hannah took to Instagram.

“Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited,” she told fans.

Interestingly, while it appears that he may have spent the night at Hannah’s place, Tyler C. was the only one of Hannah’s final three guys that did not hook up with her in The Bachelorette fantasy suite in Greece. The “Respectful King” instantly became a fan favorite, and now many Bachelorette fans want to see him as the next star of The Bachelor.

But Hannah herself told Entertainment Tonight that it would be “hard” for her to see Tyler as The Bachelor because she still has feelings for him.