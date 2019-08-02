Miley Cyrus Grabs Crotch In PVC Pants And Crop Top

Miley Cyrus is currently in Kosovo, as she is scheduled to headline the Sunny Hill Festival.

In her latest Instagram snaps, Cyrus is rocking a pair of black PVC pants, a black crop top, a studded black hat, and a whole load of necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

In an upload of two posts, Miley is poking her tongue out while yanking her mouth wide open with her fingers. Her eyes are closed in the first of the two black-and-white photos.

In the second image attached, she has her hands placed on her crotch while grabbing it. This time, her teeth are on full display as she grits them together and lifts her top lip. Her expression is more aggressive-looking, however, Cyrus is most likely just posing, rather than actually being angry.

Within 20 minutes of sharing the set of photos, they racked up over 100,000 likes, proving her relevancy and impact on her 96.7 million followers.

“I love that you’re just being yourself! Never change queen,” one user wrote.

“Good lord you’re legendary,” another commented.

“You’re on fire girl. Keep blessing us with these pics,” a third follower shared.

“Kill em QUEEN,” yet another fan mentioned.

Cyrus recently released her second EP, SHE IS COMING, which she is currently in the middle of promoting.

The project is one of three EPs she plans to release this year, according to Fox News. Each extended play will consist of six tracks.

Her latest single, “Mother’s Daughter,” has racked up over 82 million streams and remains her most played track on Spotify where she is the 57th most played artist in the world right now. The track has so far peaked at No. 21 in Australia, No. 29 in the U.K., No. 31 in Canada, and No. 54 in the U.S.

Recently, Scandivanian pop singer Alma announced that she helped Cyrus write two songs on the latest release — “Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude.” With the announcement, she revealed the tattoo that Miley tattooed on her arm, which The Inquisitr previously reported on. The “Can’t Be Tamed” songstress inked the word “gay” on the “Lonely Night” hitmaker and licked her arm in a carefree, fun upload.

She Is Coming received positive reviews from music critics and has been given an average score of 64 out of 100 based on nine reviews, per Metacritic. It was a top-10 success, reaching No. 4 in Canada, No. 5 in the U.S., and No. 10 in Australia. In the U.K., it peaked at No. 18.

To keep up with Miley’s candid photos, follow her Instagram page where she updates her page consistently.