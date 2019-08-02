Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Flaunts ‘Beach Bum’ In Sizzling Bikini Video

Danielle Knudson is sending some scorching summer vibes on Instagram. On Friday, the gorgeous Canadian lingerie model flaunted her insane bikini body in a sizzling video that was branded as “delicious” by one of her adoring fans.

The sexy footage showed Danielle putting her jaw-dropping figure on display as she soaked up the sun on the beach in an itty-bitty thong bikini. The smoldering model slayed the beach-babe look as she showed off her assets in an eye-catching white bikini – a stylish, skin-baring design made up of a strappy bandeau top and a minuscule bottom.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Danielle held nothing back as she modeled the skimpy two-piece. Channeling her inner seductress, the blonde bombshell sultrily rolled around in the soft sand for a few sun-drenched shots of her killer curves.

Filmed as she lay on the beach, with her magnificent body sprawled within what looked like a superficially dug hole in the sand, the 30-year-old hottie looked every inch the siren in the daring bikini. The stunning lingerie model put her curvy backside and chiseled thighs on full display in the teeny bathing suit, flashing a generous amount of toned, tanned skin. Likewise, her washboard abs and tiny waistline were also copiously showcased – as was her ample decolletage, beautifully framed by the spaghetti-strap bandeau top.

The video also showed Danielle frolicking on the beach at the water’s edge. The sizzling Canadian model gracefully twirled on the sun-kissed sand as she showcased the daring two-piece for the camera. At one point, the fair-haired beauty even took a dip in the sea, emerging from the frothy waves with a beaming smile and glistening skin, set aglow by the golden rays of the sun.

Needless to say, Danielle looked nothing short of spectacular in the tiny white bikini. The beauty unabashedly flashed the flesh in the enticing video, rocking the wet hair look as she soaked up the sun on the beach. To make matters even more torrid, she occasionally ran her fingers through her golden locks in a playful and utterly provocative manner.

As expected, it didn’t take her Instagram fans too long to eye her sweltering post, which she captioned with the hashtag “beachbum.”

Enchanted by her incredible beauty, one Instagram user wrote, “Unreal,” under Danielle’s attention-grabbing video.

“Gorrrgeousss babeeee,” commented a second person, adding a trio of heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Nice video. Very beautiful and sexy,” read a third message, trailed by a litany of flattering emoji of the fire, kiss-mark, and heart variety.

“[Y]ou – are summer,” quipped a fourth fan, in a comment that also included a sun emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji.

Danielle’s latest post comes just one day after the lingerie model wowed fans with a head-turning beach-side photo that saw her she flaunting her cleavage in a very revealing lace-up bikini, as covered by The Inquisitr.