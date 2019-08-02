American Model Cindy Prado Flashes The Flesh In A Tiny Bikini As She Holidays In Italy

Instagram sensation Cindy Prado is one of the hottest models on the photo-sharing website. Whenever she posts a new photograph on her page, she always manages to live up to her fans’ expectations.

That’s exactly what she did in her latest share, where she could be seen flaunting her perfect figure while walking on the beach. The stunner wore a minuscule bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers through the generous display of skin.

To her fans’ delight, she posted two pictures from the same photo shoot. In the first one, she provided a front view of her bikini where she could be seen flaunting her enviable cleavage, while in the second photo, she turned her back toward the camera to expose her pert derriere.

The model let her blond tresses down and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and hoop earrings to keep it chic and sexy.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Capri, Italy, where the model is currently enjoying a fun-filled getaway. Within six hours of posting, the picture has amassed almost 20,000 likes and over 311 comments. Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Tika Camaj, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, Joy Corrigan, Noel Capri, and Anne V.

“You are so unique and beautiful,” Arianny Celeste commented on the photo.

“You are literally the reason I [log in] to my Instagram,” another admirer wrote.

While most of her fans focused on Cindy’s hot figure, others commented on the two women seen in the background of the picture.

“Those two [are probably] thinking ‘damn I wish I looked like her,'” one of her fans joked.

“The looks on the girls’ [faces] are priceless, lol,” another fan commented.

Before posting the bikini picture, Cindy wowed her fans with another sultry snap where she could be seen wearing a pink bandeau-style bikini that not only accentuated her figure, but made her look nothing short of stunning. She let her hair down, accessorized with a large straw hat, and wore a full face of makeup to infuse style and sexiness.

The model posed while holding a beverage in her hand and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry pose. In the caption, she informed her fans that the stylish bikini was from the Australian fashion brand, White Fox.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Cindy knows a thing or two about the fashion industry, as she started modeling at the age of 15-years-old.

The model, who is of Cuban and Spanish descent, has worked for various renowned publications, including Maxim and FHM.