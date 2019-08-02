Donald Trump Calls Burglary At Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore Home ‘Too Bad’

The president appeared to sarcastically call out a break-in at the Congressman's home after a week of attacking the lawmaker.

The Baltimore home of Congressman Elijah Cummings was burglarized on Saturday and President Donald Trump took to Twitter to react to the news.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” the President tweeted on Friday morning.

The comment came after a week of attacks on the African American lawmaker over the conditions of his Baltimore district, according to The Guardian.

The Baltimore Police Department said Thursday that it began an investigation into a report of a burglary at Cummings’ home in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, which is hours before Trump launched his first Twitter attack on the congressman’s hometown.

Cummings confirmed in a statement Friday that someone had attempted to get into his home early Saturday morning.

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” he said. “I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

On Friday afternoon, Trump spoke up about the backlash against his tweet. He insisted that his tweet was not meant to be sarcastic or to make him appear like a “wise guy.”

JUST IN: Trump insists response to Cummings burglary was "not meant as a wise-guy tweet" https://t.co/OqBVHE2qTA pic.twitter.com/IWil1ajyQn — The Hill (@thehill) August 2, 2019

“The tweet itself was really just really a repeat of what I heard on the news. I know his house was robbed and I thought that was too bad,” Trump said.

Nikki Haley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina who was Trump’s first ambassador to the United Nations, replied to the president’s tweet with one of her own, writing, “This is so unnecessary.” She punctuated her tweet with an eye-rolling emoji.

This is so unnecessary. ???? — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 2, 2019

Trump’s senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway, fired back with a response to Haley’s tweet that — while clearly directed at Conway’s former colleague in the Trump administration — could be read as a comment about the president’s reelection campaign.

THIS is so unnecessary

Trump-PENCE2020 https://t.co/wopDdCWRwR — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 2, 2019

On Saturday Trump attacked Cummings as a “bully” and slammed Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” suggesting that “no human being would want to live there.” Cummings, who is the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has called for investigations into Trump’s finances and his administration’s practices, according to The Washington Post.

The president alleged that the congressman and other Democratic leaders have “stolen or wasted” billions of dollars in federal aid to Baltimore and claimed Tuesday that black Baltimoreans and African American supporters have thanked him for drawing attention to the city’s living conditions and corruption, according to The Baltimore Sun.