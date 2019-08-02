Miley Cyrus Rocks Hot Biker Look In Sexy Leather & Crop Top

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a photo of herself rocking a biker look while posing for a selfie in a bathroom mirror.

Cyrus donned a pair of skintight leather pants and a black crop top for the photo. Her flat tummy and toned abs were on full display as she dressed from head to toe in leather.

The singer sported a black biker hat complete with spikes and metal accents. She also wore a hip-length leather jacket for the sexy selfie. Miley had her long, blonde hair styled in loose, wet-looking waves which fell down her back and around her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added some pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Miley accessorized by donning multiple rings on her fingers, a large belt, a large bracelet on her wrist, and a lot of chains and pendants around her neck.

In the caption of the photo, Cyrus told her followers that she was ready for them at the Sunny Hill Festival and then asked if they were ready for her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus has been making headlines as of late for her sexy photos. She also created buzz when she revealed that she didn’t plan on having children with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, due to the current state of the world.

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce,” Cyrus stated, per The Today Show.

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-s— planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” Miley added of her future plans to start a family with Liam.

Hemsworth has yet to comment on Cyrus’ words about not wanting to bring children into the world.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus fans can keep up with the singer’s life, and see more of her racy photos by following the former Hannah Montana star on her social media accounts.