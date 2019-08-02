American Fitness Model Hope Beel Stuns In A Tiny White Bikini, Soaks Up The Sun While Lying On A Floatie

When it comes to showing off her perfect bikini body, fitness model Hope Beel is always on top of her game. In fact, she is one of the most celebrated fitness models on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram page, the stunning model shared a new bikini picture which instantly sent temperatures soaring. In the snap, Hope could be seen wearing a minuscule white bikini that allowed her to flaunt her perfect legs, and well-toned abs, as well as some major sideboob.

The model could be seen lying on a donut-shaped floatie as she soaked up the sun, while she wore a full face of makeup and closed her eyes to strike a pose. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in her hometown of Dallas, Texas.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 13,000 likes and almost 180 comments where fans praised the model with numerous complimentary words and phrases.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of Hope’s fellow models and celebs also liked the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Zhara and Tyrone Smith.

“Damn, I have no words,” one of her fans wrote in the comments section.

“That’s the best-looking donut I’ve ever seen!” remarked another.

Meanwhile, a third fan said that Hope is every man’s dream woman, adding that no one is comparable to her.

Knowing that fans eagerly wait for the hottie to pose several pictures, especially on weekends, Hope treated her 1.2 million followers to another sultry, yet glamorous photograph which caused her fans’ jaws to drop.

In the pic, the stunning model was featured wearing a very stylish white swimsuit with a plunging neckline that allowed her to expose plenty of skin. She let her brunette tresses down, wore a full face of makeup, and accessorized with large drop earrings to represent the perfect combination of style and hotness.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the risque ensemble was from Gigi C Bikinis, while the geotag showed that the snap was captured in Tulum, Mexico.

As of this writing, the snap has been awarded over 17,000 likes and 220 comments where fans praised the model for her beautiful looks and sense of style.

While some of her ardent followers posted long sentences to express their admiration for Hope, others opted for a more millennial way to praise the model and used heart, kiss, and fire emoji.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Hope is not only a fitness model but is also a nutrition coach. She began her fitness modeling career in 2013 when she entered her first NPC Bikini competition. Since then, there has been no looking back for her as her popularity seems to be rising with each passing day.