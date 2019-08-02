Australian Bombshell Natasha Oakley Sizzles In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Natasha Oakley continues to enjoy some much-deserved time off in Italy, but that doesn’t mean that she is taking a break from Instagram, through which she has kept her legion of fans up to date on how her sun-filled days are going. On Thursday, the Australian model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot in which she flaunts her incredible figure while promoting her promoting her brand of swimwear at the same time.

In the photo, Oakley is enjoying a boat ride off the coast of Olbia, Sardinia — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she rocks a red-hot one-piece swimsuit that features two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her cleavage on full display. The swimsuit also has high-cut legs that help elongate her figure, giving her legs for days. According to the tag Oakley includes with her post, the one-piece she is wearing is by Monday Swimwear, the brand of swimwear she launched back in 2014 along with her friend and business partner Devin Brugman.

Oakley accessorized her look with a pair of black shades that compliment the swimsuit’s 1990s vibe.

In the photos, Oakley is wearing her blonde hair slicked back and down, suggesting she had been swimming before having the snaps captured. While the model is sitting on the edge of the boat in the first shot, the second photo shows her sitting on the floor with her legs spread apart. In both instances, she is directing her face toward the side at a point off-camera as she flashes a bright, big smile.

The post, which Oakley shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 20,000 likes and more than 65 comments in just a few hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment her beauty and share their enthusiasm for the swimsuit.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a flag of Australia and a heart eyes emoji.

“This looks like a dream,” another fan raved, following the message with a hands raise emoji.

“Gorgeous as always,” a third user raved.

The model recently has been sharing snippets from her trip through Italy, as her fans will know. More recently, Oakley shared that she had found her favorite beach ever in Cala Coticcio.