Janet Jackson Shares More Celebrity Meet-And-Greet Photos From Her ‘Metamorphosis’ Vegas Residency

Since kicking off her first-ever Las Vegas residency in May, Janet Jackson’s “Metamorphosis” show has been going down as a treat for fans and followers.

The “When I Think Of You” chart-topper’s shows all take place at the Park Theater and have received rave reviews, which The Inquisitr reported.

During the first leg, Jackson met a lot of industry pals and celebrities who came to watch the living legend. A-listers such as Beyonce, Gabrielle Union, Hailee Steinfeld, and Queen Latifah were a few of the many who went to watch the “Metamorphosis” show. Some were extra lucky and managed to get themselves a professional meet-and-greet photo with Janet, which she shared to her Instagram page, per The Inquisitr.

For the second leg, more familiar faces went to watch Jackson and got a photo with her behind her professional backdrop. Janet shared four new meet-and-greet photos to her Instagram, which have racked over 20,000 likes within one hour of posting.

“Gonna Love Me” hitmaker Teyana Taylor cites Janet as a huge influence, therefore, it was no surprise that she attended a show. She posed for a group photo with her basketball-playing husband, Iman Shumpert. Janet smiled in between the two of them while Taylor rocked a graphic T-shirt, jeans, and a bright baseball cap. Shumpert also kept it casual in a plain white T-shirt and camouflage sweatpants.

Actress Lena Waithe posed in a vintage “Rhythm Nation” T-shirt which showed off her tattoos on her arm. The Primetime Emmy Award winner commented on the photo with “I’m still floating,” implying that it hasn’t sunk in that she met the icon.

In the third photo attached, R&B songstress Sevyn Streeter wore a tight latex number while rocking long braids. She accessorized this look with numerous gold necklaces and a bold red lip.

In the final image, Taye Diggs looks super happy to be in the presence of Janet as he sparks a huge cheesy grin. Janet too looks pleased to be with him, as he rocks a black-and-white bandana print shirt and white pants.

In all the photos, Janet is wearing comfy all-black clothing.

“Yes saw it last Saturday and my god!!! It was complete! No video or pic would do it justice. People run and go see it!!!” a passionate fan who attended the show commented on the post.

“I just went to your show Wednesday night. You killed it & made me & my family so effing HAPPY THANK YOU!!!” another shared.

Janet’s “Metamorphosis” show is scheduled to run until August 17.