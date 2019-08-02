‘Are You The One?’ Star Jenna Brown Goes Completely Naked On Instagram

The Season 8 premiere of MTV’s reality matchmaking series, Are You the One?, has launched Jenna Brown into the reality TV stardom, and it looks like the 25-year-old isn’t afraid to bask in the spotlight, even while completely nude.

Earlier this week, Brown took to Instagram to share a seductive photo of herself posing on a plush white couch wearing nothing but her birthday suit. In the photo, Brown can be seen kneeling naked with one hand on the couch to brace herself and the other positioned across her chest to hide her breasts from being captured on camera. The photo also did an excellent job of showing off Brown’s tattoos, including a large colored design of a lion’s head and a line of script wrapped around her upper arm. The TV personality opted for a glamorous look complete with a full face of makeup, bright red lips, and big bouncy curls.

Brown used the caption of the photo to share words that may have been referring to her own journey of healing while highlighting the strength women possess.

“she is strong, she is a woman,” Brown’s caption concluded.

Brown currently has over 20,000 followers on the social media platform, and it seems many of them were super appreciative of the nude photo and its caption.

“Beautiful words darling I’m speechless. ur gorgeous as heck love the nacked [sic] side of u,” one fan wrote.

Brown’s fellow Are You the One? Season 8 castmates also chimed in.

“Please never wear clothes again,” Kari Snow said in her comment, which garnered over 100 likes.

“Can you take a pic naked doing a handstand? Thanks,” Amber Martinez also requested underneath the photo.

This season, MTV did things a little differently when choosing the cast for its matchmaking series. The new season is called Are You the One? Come One Come All, and it steps away from the typical house of heterosexual singles to feature singles who consider themselves sexually fluid. This means, every person appearing on the show this season is attracted to all genders.

While on the show, Brown was immediately infatuated with Kai Wes, a 26-year-old trans man from Chepachet, Rhode Island. The pair began spending all their time together and were convinced they were a perfect match. However, after a trip to the truth booth, it was confirmed that Brown and Wes were not a perfect match. Despite the revelation, the two singles continue to have a difficult time separating.

As for confirmed perfect matches, the show’s most recent episode revealed that Brandon Davis and Aasha Wells were a perfect match after they stepped into the truth booth, according to a report from MTV News. The episode also confirmed to viewers that Basit Shittu and Jonathan Short were a perfect match, but this information has not been shared with the members of the house.

Are You the One? airs on MTV on Wednesday nights.