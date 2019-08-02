Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Wows In Tiny Romper & Boots To Kick Off The Weekend

Hailie Scott is turning heads. The 23-year-old daughter to Eminem may have come with childhood mentions in the 46-year-old rap star’s lyrics, but Hailie is all grown up now. The Instagram star is now a university graduate, an influencer, and a frequent headline-maker thanks to her stunning social media updates. It looks like today has delivered Hailie’s followers some fresh content.

Earlier today, Hailie updated her account. The brunette sent out two photos both showing a similar setting. Hailie had been photographed outdoors and in full sunlight as she relaxed on a suspended egg swing in wickers. The leafy background and cushioned seating were attractive, but there was no denying who was taking center stage.

Hailie was wowing in a cute and summery outfit that flaunted her fit and curvy frame to the max. The star was clad in a tiny black romper that channeled current trends, but this girl seems to have her own style. The casual and understated look that’s Hailie’s trademark was definitely manifesting today, although followers of Hailie’s account might argue that she’d upped the ante by flashing her toned legs. Hailie will don shorts, but her signature outfits tend to include leggings, sweatpants, or cargos.

Hailie’s belted romper embraced the all-black look, although it had received some color injection from a belt in tans. Likewise offering some contrast were the star’s white heeled boots – these matched a cross-body bag resting on Hailie’s thigh.

Hailie sent out her best smile for the camera, alongside a mention of the end of the working week via her caption.

It looks like Hailie’s update has been noticed. It had racked up over 17,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 175 fans into the comments section. Many made references to Eminem’s music, although Hailie’s following isn’t solely based on fans of the rapper keen to find out where Hailie’s at. Hailie now comes with a core following of 1.6 million individuals awaiting her updates.

Fans are likely wondering how Eminem feels about his beautiful daughter. A source reporting to Hollywood Life seemed to suggest that the “Rap God” star considers his daughter to be his greatest achievement.

“Forget all the awards and accolades, it’s his daughter that he’s most proud of — and he has good reason to be! Hailie is an absolutely amazing young woman. She’s grounded, super smart, kind, driven, balanced and just a really nice person.”

Hailie’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell.