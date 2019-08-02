Lisa Rinna, 56, Defies Age In The Skimpiest Green Bikini

Lisa Rinna looks so good in a bikini that she may as well just live in one.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star know, the actress does not shy away from a number of things, including speaking her mind and flaunting her amazing figure for the camera. The mother of two regularly shares NSFW posts on her Instagram account, most of which show off her flawless figure to her 2 million plus followers.

In her most recent image social media image, Rinna looked like perfection as she struck a pose during a family trip to Canada.

In the sultry new shot, the reality star posed in a wooden-walled bedroom, giving her fans a whole lot to talk about. The wife of Harry Hamlin rocked a multi-colored hat on her head, grabbing it with both hands and pursing her lips for the shot. She appeared to be makeup-free in the image, wearing her short dark tresses down and straight while the majority of her face was covered with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Her killer figure took center stage in the steamy shot as she shows off her amazing body in a skimpy green bikini that leaves little to be desired. Along with a barely-there triangle top, Rinna shows off her toned legs in a pair of tiny bottoms. She credits her pal Dorit Kemsley, for supplying the suit from her line Beverly Beach. And though the photo has only been live on her account for a short time, it’s earning the 56-year-old rave reviews from fans with over 11,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

“Please tell me how ur [sic] skin is soo tight. Please tell me. Is it just Lois genes or what?? ( btw my moms name is Lois),” one follower asked.

“Gorgeous as ever,” another Instagrammer commented.

“In my next life, I seriously want to come back as Lisa Rinna, my favorite housewife. Great husband, family, body, looks, and sense of humor, bag of pills and all. Xoxo,” one more chimed in.

As fans know, Lisa has come a long way from her humble beginnings after growing up in a small town in Oregon. But the reality star recently sat down with the LA Times where she chatted about her personal life, career, and longing to be famous. She always loved Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett growing up and from the very start she says she wanted to make a name for herself any way she could.

“I just wanted to be a star. Harry’s much more like, ‘I’m an actor. It’s about the craft.’… I didn’t care whether I was a great actor. I just wanted to be famous and was going to do whatever I had to to get there.”

Obviously, Lisa worked her way to the top and now she’s one of the most well-known faces in Hollywood.