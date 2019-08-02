‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestant Dylan Barbour Gushes Over Hannah Godwin Ahead Of Season 6 Premiere

Monday night brings the Season 6 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, and spoilers tease that it will not take long for some people to find romance. Ahead of that first episode, Dylan Barbour is sharing his thoughts on fellow contestant Hannah Godwin, and it sounds as if this might be one pairing to watch.

ET Online chatted with Barbour recently, and he had a lot to say about Godwin. Viewers didn’t necessarily get to know Dylan all that well as he took part in Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette journey this past spring. However, rumors suggest that everybody will see much more of him during Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Hannah Godwin will be there, too, and fans are rooting for her to find love. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that she will be asked out on dates by several male contestants, but could it be Dylan who ultimately catches her eye?

In chatting with ET Online during the recent taping of the Men Tell All special, Dylan gushed over Hannah. The taping took place shortly after the filming of BIP wrapped in Mexico, and fans can’t help but read into what Barbour had to say about Godwin.

“Hannah G. is unbelievable. I mean, she’s obviously just beautiful. And I think it’s unfortunate we didn’t get to see her personality [on The Bachelor] and I’m excited to just… I’m excited for everyone to see kinda what the energy is like.”

Dylan noted that he finds Hannah to be quite attractive, and he admitted he was excited to get to know her. Obviously, Barbour couldn’t share too much in the way of specific spoilers about what happened during filming. However, he revealed that he hasn’t been able to stop smiling since wrapping up his experience in Mexico.

Fellow contestant Demi Burnett teased that Hannah wasn’t the only person filming who was considered a great catch. Apparently, a lot of the ladies were anxious to get to know Dylan as well. Barbour seems to dismiss this flattering tidbit, but he does acknowledge that things get quite serious for him during Paradise.

Loading...

Just how serious do things get? As The Inquisitr recently shared, Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin reportedly connect early during Season 6. In fact, according to spoiler king Reality Steve, this Bachelor in Paradise duo will have viewers cheering and buzzing as their romance develops.

The new run of Bachelor in Paradise begins Monday, August 5, on ABC. Season 6 will air on Monday and Tuesday nights for six weeks, and spoilers suggest that it’s going to be quite the wild ride for the contestants as well as the viewers at home.