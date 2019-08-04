Lana Zakocela Stuns In A String Bikini On Instagram

Latvian model Lana Zakocela is well-known among her Instagram followers for posting risqué photographs of herself. Unlike other models, Lana doesn’t post very often. However, whenever she does, she never fails to impress her legions of admirers.

The current weekend has been no exception, as the model took to her account and shared a sizzling bikini picture that left little to the imagination.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a light blue string bikini that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned legs, her enviable thighs and her taut stomach. She accessorized with a large straw hat.

Lana posed with her dog while dipping her feet into a Jacuzzi.

“You have the most beautiful body,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “Will you marry me?” asked another.

Meanwhile, a third follower said that Lana is the most beautiful woman in the universe.

Other fans, per usual, showered the hot model with various complimentary words and phrases, including “absolutely stunning,” “great body” and “too beautiful.”

Prior to posting the bikini photo, the model treated her fans to a very sultry image that immediately sent temperatures soaring. In the pic, the hottie was featured wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique.

The model posed while lying on the deck of a boat to soak up the sun. She wore no makeup, tied her hair into a bun and accessorized with a visor hat. According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Capri, Italy, right in front of the city’s most iconic sight, the Faraglionit.

As can be seen in the picture, the site features three towering rock formations that jut out from the Mediterranean sea. As of this writing, the picture had accrued 1,800 likes and several comments in which fans praised the model for her incredible figure and beautiful looks.

She also posted a video in which she could be seen performing some booty exercises. The model wore a black sports bra and matching pants to flaunt her flawless figure. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in New York.

The video racked up more than 3,000 likes as of this writing.

According to an article by The New Theory, Lana is not only a successful model but she also has been doing a lot of philanthropic work. When asked what inspired her to give back to the world, she said the following.