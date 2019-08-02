‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Olivia Brower Nearly Spills Out Of A Ribbed Bikini

Sports Illustrated model Olivia Brower wowed her fans once again by sharing a sultry new beach shot on Instagram. The 24-year-old sent temperatures soaring while wearing a swimsuit that highlighted every curve. The stretchy, ribbed fabric clung to her killer body while the neckline was so low that the garment barely contained her ample bosom.

The California native is no stranger to bikini shots, and was recently featured in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. She took part in the Rookie of the Year contest, which pitted the brunette beauty against other stunning models such as Jasmine Sanders, Camille Kostek, Tara Lynn, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Kelsey Merritt and Winnie Harlow. The crown ultimately went to Jasmine Sanders, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Despite missing out on the top honor, Olivia has grown a huge fandom of nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram — and it’s easy to see why from her latest update.

In the photo, the model posed while on the beach, smiling towards the sky and running her hand through her brunette locks.

The bikini chosen by the social media star was a plum, ribbed number, featuring a cableknit-like design on the front. The top was a classic halter cut, with an incredibly deep neckline that showcased her assets. The bikini bottom was also a classic brief cut that showed off her bronzed pins.

The location was geotagged Tamarama Beach, suggesting that the model was currently spending time Down Under.

The picture earned more than 2,300 likes and nearly 40 comments within the first half hour of posting.

“Beach babe,” one fan gushed, using the fire emoji to emphasize her hotness.

“Absolutely gorgeous Olivia,” seconded another, adding several red heart emoji as well.

“Goals,” concluded a third, using the prayer hands and pink heart emoji.

In addition to modeling for Sports Illustrated, Olivia has also been featured in magazines such as Vogue and popular website What Youth. In the latter, the bronzed bombshell answered basic questions about her life.

In the interview, she confessed that despite her incredible popularity, she often wonders about the future.

“I wonder about the future a lot. My own future, and the world’s — I’m curious how our generation is going to evolve,” she admitted.

Other tidbits included Olivia’s confession that her favorite show to binge-watch is Parks and Recreation, her dream car is a Lyndon B. Johnson 1965 Lagoon Blue Amphicar and the location she would most love to visit is Madagascar.