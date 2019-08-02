‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Brooks Nader Sends Temperatures Rising In Yellow Bikini

Brooks Nader heated up Instagram with her latest update — a triple post in which she wore yellow bikinis that showcased her incredible figure.

The post includes four shots of Nader at the beach at Key Biscayne in Florida. In three of the shots, the brunette beauty wore a classic triangle string bikini. She was holding a large ceramic jug as she posed for the camera. One shot closed in on Nader from the waist up. With a full face of flawless makeup, Nader’s pose was ultra sexy as she closed her eyes. She wore a shell necklace, which drew the eye to her ample chest.

Another shot showed her running her hand through her windswept hair. The photo was taken from farther away, clearly showcasing Nader’s incredible figure. In another snap, Nader put one hand on her hip and held the jug on her other hip. With windblown hair and looking past the camera, she had a far away look in her eyes. Her bronzed skin glowed with the colors of the ocean behind her. Another shot showed Nader sitting at a table appearing to enjoy a glass of bottled water wearing a different yellow bikini with a higher waistline.

In the photo’s caption, the beauty mentioned the summer heatwave. Her followers were quick to point out that she was heating things up by posting such steamy shots.

“raising the temperature,” said another.

“wherever you are the temperature is going to go up,” one follower joked.

“U in yellow though,” wrote one fan.

“Yellow is your color,” another said.

“I didn’t know yellow was my favorite color,” wrote another.

“Beach angel,” one fan wrote.

Loading...

Recently Nader shared that she was chosen to be Sports Illustrated rookie for 2020, and revealed to her followers how she was stunned when she heard the news.

“Being in @si_swimsuit was always a dream of mine, it wasn’t until this year when I got to work with the amazing edit team, crew, photographers, and event staff that I realized that it’s the people behind the scenes that make this brand so special,” Nader captioned in an Instagram post. “I am beyond excited to tell you that I get to relive the experience next year as a ROOKIE!!! I have not stopped smiling since [editor] @mj_day surprised me with flowers and the best news of my life!!!” she said in post.

Fans wanting to keep up with the bikini model can follow her Instagram account.