Hailey Bieber Slammed For Twerking On Instagram: ‘Only Thing Moving Is Her Parachute Pants’

Hailey Bieber recently decided to show off her twerking skills but the results have not been well received by Instagram commenters. As Hollywood Life reports, the video of Mrs. Bieber was shot by her husband and was reposted onto the Instagram page of Los Angeles based Hip-Hop radio station Real 92.3.

People shared their opinions about Hailey’s twerking in the comments section of that post and the reviews have not been great.

‘Only thing moving is her parachute pants,’ one commenter wrote.

“Looks like a cat about to puke up a hairball,” another person commented.

“Maaaaaan looks like a church fan flapping back and forth if you ask me,” a third commenter quipped.

Hollywood Life notes that the video was shot while Hailey and Justin were in Japan.

Elle Magazine reports that the high profile celebrity couple were in Tokyo because of her work with beauty company Bare Minerals. They were spotted walking the streets in black face masks according to photos from onlookers that have popped up on social media. The couple has put up their own photos on their respective Instagram pages and in one of them, Hailey and Justin are kissing.

In the photos, Justin is wearing a t-shirt from his House Of Drew clothing line and in one shot you can see Hailey wearing a glitzy chain from the brand.

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been married since September 2018 so they have been husband and wife for almost a year now. Although their wedding anniversary isn’t here yet, they recently celebrated another milestone in their relationship, their one-year dating anniversary.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever,” Hailey wrote in her tribute to her husband on Instagram ”

“Here’s to learning and growing together..”

Even though they’re legally married thanks to a low-key courthouse wedding in New York, there’s been lots of speculation that they’ve been planning a more formal religious ceremony. But there don’t seem to be any concrete details about when those nuptials will take place.

Earlier this year, a Page Six article claimed that the wedding would happen in February but that appears to not have happened.

If and when the ceremony happens, there will likely be lots of pictures on Justin and Hailey’s Instagram pages so fans can share their congratulations and commentary.