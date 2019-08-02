Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Killer Curves In Sexy Wrap One-Piece On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio is back in a bathing suit on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The latest sizzling snap of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was shared to the account for her swimwear line GAL Floripa on Friday, August 2, and brought some serious heat to the social media platform. In the snap, the babe was caught enjoying a swim in a luxurious pool, with droplets of its clear, refreshing water splashing all around her. The pool appeared to overlook the ocean, which was full of large, eye-catching boats, but it was Alessandra herself the captivated the attention of the page’s 168,000 followers.

The 38-year-old sent pulses racing in the sexy Talisman one-piece from her brand that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. At first glance, some may believe that the babe was actually going completely nude, as the number was of a light sand color that nearly blended in with her skin.

The Brazilian bombshell’s swimwear featured a unique wrap design that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. Its deep neckline left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight, while a stack of necklaces fell in between her bosom to draw even more attention to the exposed area. The style also created eye-popping cutouts that offered glimpses of the stunner’s rock hard abs and enviably flat midsection.

Most of Alessandra’s lower half was underwater, and therefore out of the shot, but fans didn’t have to look far to get a glimpse at the bottom part of her swimwear. Another snap shared to the account earlier this week saw the model rocking the same swimsuit, this time showing it off with her back to the camera to reveal its cheeky cut that left her booty exposed almost in its entirety.

Fans of the supermodel showered the new photo of her with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 1,000 times after just four hours of going live to Instagram, while several took their admiration to the comments section to leave compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

Loading...

“Cuteness overload,” one person wrote, while another said the Alessandra was “looking fabulous.”

Over on her own Instagram account, the stunner has been showing off the results of another recent modeling gig. The babe is featured on the cover the latest issue of Vogue Greece, and has been filling her page with gorgeous black-and-white photos of her work. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one shot saw the beauty going completely nude underneath an open suit jacket — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.