‘Descendants 3’ Stars Share Beautiful Photos Of Cameron Boyce Ahead Of Premiere Of His Final Disney Film

The late actor was honored by his co-stars with behind-the-scenes photos from the 'Descendants 3' set.

Descendants 3 fans are preparing to say goodbye. Just ahead of the third and final installment of the Disney Channel movie franchise, the late Cameron Boyce was honored by his co-stars on Instagram with behind-the-scenes pics from their time working together.

Descendants 3 stars Dove Cameron (Mal), Sofia Carson (Evie), and Booboo Stewart (Jay) posted photos and memories of Boyce, who played Carlos in the Disney Channel movie series about children of classic Disney villains. The four actors co-starred in 2015’s Descendants, 2017’s Descendants 2 and 2019’s Descendants 3, which premieres Friday, August 2.

Hours before the film’s highly anticipated premiere, Dove Cameron posted a black and white shot of her “sweet boys.” In the photo, Boyce is seen laughing as Dove tickles co-star Boo Boo Stewart and her boyfriend Thomas Doherty (Harry Hook) watches from the sidelines. In a second shot, the Descendants 3 star showed the four actors in costume as she referred to them as “family.”

Carson also posted a photo of the “core four” and noted that they will be together forever. And Stewart posted a still Instagram photo of the group’s four hands together as he thanked fans for their support in the aftermath of Boyce’s sudden death last month.

“There aren’t enough ways to say, “thank you” that measure up to the amount of love you have all shown us and our movies. Tomorrow will be an emotional day for a lot of you and that’s okay. Thank you for all of the love you have shared and continue to share.”

You can see some of the photos posted by the Descendants 3 cast below.

In addition to the core cast’s snaps, Sarah Jeffery, who plays Princess Audrey in the Descendants franchise, posted a candid photo of her and Cameron outside of a dressing room trailer. Jeffery noted that while the premiere day is “hard,” the film is filled with “the essence” of her beloved late co-star.

China Anne McClain posted a video of her hugging Cameron during filming. She also teased a “secret” Cameron shared with her on their last day of filming together and she promised it would always be their secret.

“This movie belongs to YOU. #Descendants3 #CameronForever,” McClain wrote.

Earlier this week, Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, and Descendants director Kenny Ortega reflected on working with Cameron Boyce during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“If you could bottle up happiness, that was Cam,” Carson said. “He was pure happiness and pure joy, And I feel like none of us will ever be able to express exactly the kind of heart that Cameron was.”

Stewart added that the last time he saw Boyce was at the Radio Disney Music Awards in mid-June, just a few weeks before the 20-year-old actor’s death.

“We were just planning to hang out and, like, make videos and we just liked creating stuff together,” Stewart said.

Ortega said the new Descendants 3 film will be dedicated to the late actor. In addition, a video tribute to Cameron Boyce will follow the premiere.

Cameron Boyce died at his home in North Hollywood on July 6. The young actor’s cause of death was later determined to be a seizure caused by epilepsy.

Descendants 3 premieres Friday, August 2, at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.