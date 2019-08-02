Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Red Sox Playing To Save Season

After suffering a sweep at the hands of second-place Tampa Bay, the Boston Red Sox face a do-or-die four-game series against the division leading New York Yankees.

Last season, when the Boston Red Sox won a total of 119 regular and postseason games on their way to a World Series championship and arguably the greatest season in the history of the franchise, Manager Alex Cora never called a team meeting until after Game 3 of the World Series, according to WEEI radio reporter Rob Bradford, who posted the fact on his Twitter account. That meeting came after the Red Sox lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in an epic, 18-inning marathon. But Cora has now called a team meeting ahead of Friday’s opener of a four game series against the New York Yankees, a series that will effectively revive or end Boston’s playoff hopes, and a game that will live stream from the Bronx.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the crucial Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees AL East series-opening matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT, 4:05 p.m. PDT at the 50,200-seat Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City, on Friday, August 2.

In Japan, that start time will be 8:05 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Saturday morning, August 3. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 7:05 a.m. Western.

After taking two of three from the American League East second-place Tampa Bay Rays, followed by three more victories in a row against the division-leading Yankees — moving the Red Sox into second place and one of the AL’s two Wild Card slots, per Baseball Reference — Boston turned around and lost the finale of the four-game set against New York, then suffered a sweep at home at the hands of Tampa Bay. The reeling Red Sox now stand 10 games behind New York and 3 1/2 games off of Tampa Bay’s Wild Card pace after the four-game skid.

Cora told WEEI radio that the meeting prior to the Yankee Stadium series opener would not be a pep talk, but instead “just more like realistic, this is who we are,” as quoted by The Boston Herald. “Like I’ve been saying all along, let’s see where we’re at and what we have to do the rest of the season to make it to the playoffs.”

The Red Sox turn to lefty Eduardo Rodriguez to help stop their four-game losing streak. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees rivalry clash, log in to MLB Network, which offers a live stream free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials from participating providers and is available through the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game with a free live stream — but without a cable subscription — is to sign up for a complimentary trial of one of the increasingly popular streaming TV packages, which include Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge a subscription fee. But they alsoeach offer a seven-day free trial, during which fans can watch the Sox-Yanks game in the Bronx live stream for free.

To watch the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game live stream in Japan, Australia, and around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly, or one-time-annual subscription fee.