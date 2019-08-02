Amy Roloff Sells Share Of Family Farm To Ex-Matt For This Staggering Amount Of Cash

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff has sold her share of the Roloff Family Farm to ex-husband for a whopping amount of cash in a turn of events that puts her one step closer to severing her business ties from the father of her four children for good.

Radar Online reported that the reality star has sold her portion of the property that is the homestead to the popular television family to Matt for a grand total of $667,000 in June of this year. The gossip outlet learned of the transaction through Oregon property records.

“I have chosen to buy (and Amy has chosen to sell) me only one side of the farm at this time,” Matt explained the transaction on Instagram. He then went on to state that as of this time, the farm is fully operational and explained just how his purchase of Amy’s share of the farm played out.

Matt revealed on the social media site that Amy sold a partial share of ownership of the side of the farm he lived on. She did not sell any of the original farmstead which includes the family’s iconic pumpkin patch and her home on the property.

He also revealed that his ex-wife will remain in her home and on the farm, as half-owner of the original property, until she decides she is ready to move and sell her share. Matt is also hopeful that in the future one of his four children would want to buy their mother’s share of the farm so the property remains in the family.

Amy Roloff will make a tidy profit on her sale. Radar reported that the couple purchased the farm in 1990 for the original price of $185,000.

The stars of Little People, Big World have lived their lives in the public eye for the past 13 years. Their show debuted on TLC in 2006. Amy and Matt Roloff have raised their four children Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob under the watchful glare of the television cameras. During this time, the family welcomed grandchildren, new spouses, and partners, and withstood the trauma of divorce.

Amy Roloff is grateful for the challenges her life has presented over the years and that the family’s struggles and joys have been captured by the cameras in a way that was shared by millions of the family’s fans throughout the world and is a time capsule of their lives.

“The Learning Channel (TLC) came to us and we realized we were given a great opportunity to educate people about dwarfism. When it was offered that we do a show about our lives, my husband and I were like, ‘Wow, nothing like this has even been on the air.’ Nothing had depicted dwarfism in an everyday way. Lo and behold, a few episodes turned into many seasons. And here we are,” said Amy to Ability Magazine in 2010 of the reasons the then-married couple decided to share their personal lives with the world.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC.