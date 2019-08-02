Sara Gilbert’s Daughter Sawyer And Wife Linda Perry Surprise Her With A Special Song As She Exits ‘The Talk’

The longtime CBS co-host had an emotional sendoff from the Emmy-winning talk show she created.

Sara Gilbert had a tearjerker of a sendoff on The Talk. The longtime CBS co-host exited the daytime chatfest on Friday after nearly 10 years, and her farewell episode included a surprise serenade from her 12-year-old daughter, Sawyer.

People posted the video of Gilbert’s emotional sendoff from The Talk which featured her wife, musician Linda Perry, on stage, as she introduced Sawyer to perform an original song to commemorate her mom’s last episode.

“She thinks we are playing ‘Shallow,’ but I didn’t think that was special enough, so I wrote you a song,” Sawyer said. “It’s called ‘Mama.'”

Sawyer performed her original song accompanied by Perry on the piano as Gilbert got teary-eyed while watching from the audience. The touching two-minute-long performance ended with a standing ovation from the audience as an emotional Gilbert hugged her daughter.

Gilbert shares Sawyer with her ex, TV producer Allison Adler. The exes also share a son Levi, 14, while Gilbert and Perry also have a 4-year-old son together, Rhodes Emilio.

This is not the first time fans have seen Sara Gilbert’s daughter on The Talk. Last summer, the mom-daughter duo performed an emotional cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” on the CBS talk show. Ahead of the performance, Gilbert revealed that she had spent the last few months learning to play the guitar as part of her “New Year’s Evolution.”

Sara Gilbert previously cited family matters as one of her reasons for leaving The Talk, the Emmy-winning show she created and co-hosted for nine years. In April, Gilbert announced her intention to leave the show at the end of its ninth season this summer, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

In a tearful departure announcement, Gilbert, who also stars in and executive produces ABC’s The Conners, admitted she felt “out of balance” working on both shows and that she was “not spending as much time with my three kids as I would like.”

Gilbert, who has since signed on to recur on Netflix’s Atypical and she has also started a production company with longtime firmed and mentor Tom Werner, admitted that she could no longer “do it all” and will now focus on her family as well as acting and producing opportunities.

In May, CBS announced that Marie Osmond will replace Gilbert for the show’s tenth season, which premieres in September. The Talk also stars Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on CBS.