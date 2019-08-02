Miley Cyrus Continues Her Hot Girl Summer By Flaunting Toned Abs And Amazing Vocals During Soundcheck

Miley showed off her amazing body while rocking out.

Miley Cyrus rocks out in her latest Instagram posts. The singer posted two videos on her social media account during soundcheck for her performance at the Sunny Hill Festival in Prishtina, Kosovo. In the clips, the 26-year-old looked a combination of 70s chic and country cool in a white crop top, slightly flared, ripped blue jeans, and brown boots. The singer accessorized her casual outfit with gold bangles, rings, a brown belt, and a wide-brim hat. In both clips, Miley’s amazing abs were on full display. The former Disney Channel star was shown belting Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog” and her new song called “The Most.”

Fans were floored by Miley’s videos, complementing both her incredible body and her insane vocals.

“Holy frickin vocals, your voice is heavenly!! I wanna go to one of your concerts soooo bad,” wrote a fan.

“Good Lord what a voice,” chimed in a different person.

“ALL I SEE IS ABS ABS ABS ABS,” commented another.

“Those abs are lit bro,” agreed a different commenter.

Miley’s singing videos were posted just a day after the singer showed off her amazing body in a topless photo. According to The Daily Mail, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer posed suggestively in front of a hotel pool, haloed in dim, red light. The singer wore plaid slacks, boots, silver rings, chain bracelets, and necklaces. Miley covered her chest with her hands, as she gazed into the camera. In the caption, the empowered 26-year-old made reference to the red light district in Amsterdam. As reported by The Inquisitr, some fans felt the topless pic was disrespectful to her husband, Liam Hemsworth.

“Her poor, foolish husband,” chastised a commenter.

“She is too old for this trashy ridiculous act of hers. Always wondered what Liam sees in her. Still do!” agreed another.

Despite her haters, Miley’s sexy snap racked up over 650, 000 likes.

Miley recently acknowledge she is not a traditional wife and does not even like to be referred to as one. In an interview with Elle, the Hannah Montana star discussed her sexuality and noted while she is monogamous, she is still attracted to women.

“I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f**King apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” revealed the beautiful blonde. “I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role.”

Miley’s upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus, is set to be released later this year.