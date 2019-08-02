‘Playboy’ Model Josie Canseco Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction In Minuscule Red-And-White Striped Bikini

Josie Canseco took a break from her work in Hawaii this week to enjoy some summer fun at the beach, and looked nothing short of stunning as she splashed around in the water.

According to The Daily Mail, the 22-year-old has been in Honolulu this week for the opening of the KITH x Coca Cola pop-up shop, but found some time to hit the beach on Thursday, August 1. While there, the Victoria’s Secret model brought some serious heat by rocking a seriously skimpy two-piece that left very little to the imagination, and was sure to have all eyes on her.

Josie sent pulses racing in a minuscule red-and-white striped bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. Its itty-bitty sports bra-style top clung tight to her voluptuous assets and flashed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its daring, low scoop neckline. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the set was even more risque than the top. The sexy thong-style piece featured the same striped pattern that alone was enough to grab the attention of those around her, but the insane amount of skin it exposed was sure to seal the deal. It covered only what was necessary, leaving the bombshell’s toned legs completely bare as she ran around on the sand, while its thick waistband sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and enviably flat midsection.

Another photo of the former Playboy Playmate in her barely-there swimwear showed off the backside of the ensemble, revealing the dangerously cheeky style of her bikini bottoms. The NSFW design was sure to turn some heads, as it left her curvy booty exposed almost in its entirety. At one point, TMZ reported that the bottoms almost came off completely thanks to an aggressive wave, but the babe fortunately was able to narrowly avoid the major wardrobe malfunction.

Josie Canseco Almost Loses Thong In Hawaii Bikini Romp https://t.co/X7eMJ19gPm — TMZ (@TMZ) August 2, 2019

To add to her look, the daughter of Jose Canseco sported a pair of oversize hoop earrings, as well as a dainty choker necklace that drew even more eyes to her bare decolletage. She wore her long, blonde tresses down as she swam around in the ocean, but later tied them up in a sleek bun that sat on top of her head. Josie also showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free, a decision that let her striking features shine.

As The Daily Mail noted, the beauty’s tiny two-piece was likely from the KITH x Coca Cola collection that she was in Hawaii to promote, which she has also shown off on her Instagram account. Earlier this week, the stunner wowed her 484,000 followers on the platform with a sizzling shot from her first campaign with the brand. In the photo, Josie was captured soaking wet in the pool while wearing a red hot bikini emblazoned with the Coca Cola logo across her chest — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.