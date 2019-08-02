Pregnant Christina Milian Wows In Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots At L.A. Donut Truck

Christina Milian is officially wowing while pregnant. The “Dip It Low” singer announced her pregnancy earlier this week, per The Daily Mail. The newspaper has since photographed the 37-year-old in Los Angeles, California, where it looks like Christina has been turning heads.

Photos of Christina yesterday showed her busy at donut truck, Beignet Box. The singer was photographed behind the truck’s counter, although pictures of Christina in the street were also obtained. These definitely showed the pregnant singer looking her best.

Christina was stylishly clad in the summery designer outfit she recently updated her Twitter and Instagram in. The brunette was flaunting her sizzling and toned legs in a tiny pair of black Daisy Dukes – clearly though, Christina was in the mood to color-coordinate. The star had paired her itsy-bitsy shorts with a matching t-shirt with futuristic yellow eye-prints. Fashionistas will have spotted the print as one that regularly appears on Fendi goods – indeed, the brand got a mention in Christina’s Twitter update. The t-shirt’s yellows were matched by cute cowboy boots that further seemed to elongate Milian’s legs, although fans would likely argue that this star’s pins stand out whether rocking boots or barefoot.

With simple jewelry from a silver necklace and little in the way of fancy accessories, Christina looked effortlessly glam. She was, of course, rocking a baby bump, although this expectant mother has a way to go before her belly is more prominent.

Christina is already a mother. The star has a 9-year-old daughter named Violet with ex-husband and rapper, The Dream. While this couple is no more, Christina has a current man in her life. The father to Christina’s unborn child is singer Matt Pokora – the two have been dating since 2017.

Given the gushing from Christina to Hollywood Life, it would appear that this loved-up lady is all set with Matt.

“I’m really happy with the type of person I’m with. He’s honest, and we have a really great relationship. This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together.”

Christina delivered her pregnancy announcement via Instagram. The update proved immensely popular, racking up over 1 million likes and bringing over 24,000 fans into the comments section. Celebrity likes also came in from Gabrielle Union, Farrah Abraham, Victoria Justice, and Larsa Pippen among others.

Christina herself is popular on Instagram, boasting 5.1 million followers. Unsurprisingly, given the celebrity likes to the star’s pregnancy announcement, Christina is followed by some famous faces. Celebrities keeping tabs on Christina include Sofia Richie, Vanessa Hudgens, Jordyn Woods, plus Karrueche Tran.