Rising Pop Talent Alice Chater Releases New Single, ‘Tonight’

In need of some new pop artists to fall in love with? Well, Alice Chater might be the one for you.

The British entertainer has been making a name for herself over the past year and has treated fans with a number of single releases and eye-catching music videos.

Her latest release, “Tonight,” was released today with its music video and is already wowing her audience.

“THE WAY ALICE CHATER SERVED ONCE AGAIN IM SPEECHLESS,” one user tweeted.

“A fantastic song by a fantastic artist….Alice Chater,” another shared in a tweet.

The music video uploaded to her official YouTube account sees Chater serving multiple looks and performing full choreography, like every pop video in the year 2000 used to serve their fans. Alice is bringing that back but in her own unique way.

“Can everyone stan her already please?! There’s no reason for someone so talented to be so underrated,” one comment said on YouTube.

“She didn’t have to snap like that but she DID,” another fan wrote.

“She doesn’t even have an album but she’s already iconic,” a third insisted.

The video has been proven to be instantly popular having already achieved over 1,200 likes and only nine people clicking the thumbs down button.

The stunning single artwork captures her beautiful big blue eyes and pale skin. On the cover, she has long luscious blond hair with multiple hairs clips placed on her locks.

In September, Alice will embark on her first U.K. tour:

September 9 – Camden Assembly, London

September 10 – O2 Institute3, Birmingham

September 11 – Deaf Institute, Manchester

She is no stranger to the stage as she has previously performed a headline show in London and supported Jessie J and MNEK on their own tours. This year, she performed at Mighty Hoopla in June and British Summertime Festival last month where she met her idol, Celine Dion.

“I was A MESS. Lol. The first time ever I was speechless. @celinedion I love you so much. It was an honour to support you, & to watch your most INCREDIBLE ICONIC performance. I will never get over this. Help. Ah,” she captioned her Instagram video upload.

Late last year, she featured in Little Mix’s female-empowering music video for “Strip,” which has gone on to be watched over 33 million times.

On Spotify, Alice has over 47,000 monthly listeners which continue to increase. Her previous single releases have been streamed thousands of times. “Theif” is currently her most played track with over 467,000 streams while “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Hourglass” both have over half a million plays.

To keep up with Alice’s latest single releases, tour announcements, and music videos, follow her Instagram account where she keeps her 41,700 followers updated regularly.