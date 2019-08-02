Jenelle Evans Reveals How Many More Children She And David Eason Want To Have After Posting Pregnancy Test

Jenelle Evans has had fans chattering about whether or not she is expecting another baby.

On Friday, the former Teen Mom 2 star posted a picture of a positive pregnancy test to her Instagram, leading some to believe the mom of three was pregnant again. However, the link in the picture led to an article about cute celebrity baby announcements, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Jenelle then started answering questions on her Instagram stories and, according to a report from Us Weekly, she revealed how many more kids she and her husband, David Eason, want to have.

After being asked if she and David will have more kids, Jenelle replied, “Nope, we are good with what we have lol.”

Jenelle has three children. Her mother, Barbara, has custody of her oldest son, Jace. Jenelle also has a son named Kaiser who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. With her husband, Jenelle has one child, a 2-year-old daughter named Ensley.

16 and Pregnant introduced audiences to Jenelle Evans during her Season 2 episode. On her episode, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with her first child, a son named Jace. Her mother eventually gained custody of Jace and still has custody of him. She continued to share her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade before MTV cut ties with her.

Jenelle was let go from the hit reality show after an incident in which her husband allegedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget. Following the incident, Jenelle and her husband also had their children removed from their care.

Their daughter Ensley was placed with Jenelle’s mother while Jenelle’s son was placed with his father, Nathan Griffith. David’s daughter was also in the care of the couple and was placed with her maternal grandmother.

The couple spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody of their kids. Just before the Fourth of the July, the case was dismissed and the children were returned to their care.

With her kids back home, some fans have wondered if she will possibly return to MTV. Jenelle addressed those questions on her Instagram stories as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle replied to on concerned party that she had “no idea” whether or not she would be back.

The cast of Teen Mom 2 are reportedly filming for Season 9B. Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will be taking Jenelle’s place on the show.