Donald Trump’s Net Approval Rating Is Lower Than The Squad’s, According To New Poll

A new The Economist/YouGov poll including 1,500 adult Americans between July 21 and 23 revealed that Donald Trump’s net approval rating was lower than all four members of The Squad: Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

Trump infamously told the congresswomen of color to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” on Twitter.

According to the poll, Trump’s net approval rating has become -11. Although The Squad’s is also negative, all of these women topped Trump’s — Ocasio-Cortez’s was -3, Omar’s was -6, Tlaib’s was -3, and Pressley’s was -3. Of course, it should be noted that all four members of congress received many more “don’t know” answers than Trump, who is much more well-known than any of them.

Newsweek reports that the congresswomen also top Trump’s approval ratings when looking at just independents — although the gap is narrower. While Trump’s net approval rating among this group is -12, Ocasio-Cortez’s is -7, Omar’s is -11, Tlaib’s is -6 and Pressley’s is -6.

Per The Inquisitr, support for Trump’s impeachment form independents surged after a libertarian-leaning independent who was a Republican at the time of the report called for impeachment proceedings.

Trump has faced harsh criticism for his attacks on The Squad, which many call racist. But, per The Inquisitr, Trump told reporters Tuesday that he is the “least racist person” in the world. He said that African Americans are “so happy” with his performance as president. The Guardian reports that Trump even said he receives calls of supports from this particular demographic.

“The African American people have been calling the White House they have never been so happy as [sic] what a president has done.”

Whether Trump is using his racially-tinged comments for political gain or not, The Inquisitr reports that impeachment might be an increasing danger. Buzzfeed News reports that the majority of House Democrats are now in favor of impeaching Trump. That number grew following Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

“No American is above the law. After careful consideration and conversations with members of my community, I believe it is time for the House to begin proceedings to determine whether the president’s conduct meets the standards of impeachment,” said California’s Pete Aguilar, the most recent House Democrat to publicly favor this move.

Aguilar highlighted Congress’s attempts to investigate Trump’s actions and the White House’s interference with such investigations via ignoring congressional subpoenas and withholding documents. He suggested that these actions have led him to believe that impeachment is the proper path going forward.

Whether impeachment will make it past the Senate is another question.