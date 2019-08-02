Yanet Garcia Shows Off Killer Legs In NSFW Dress

Yanet Garcia’s latest Instagram post is already racking up a ton of likes and comments within just minutes of going live.

As fans know, Garcia has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” after videos of her reporting the weather in Mexico went viral. Following the success of all of her videos, Garcia has amassed a crazy big following on social media with over 10 million fans — a number that continues to rise on a daily basis. The brunette beauty is most well-known for showing off her figure in a number of sexy bikinis like bikinis, yoga pants, and even underwear. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, Garcia stuns in a NSFW outfit.

In the hot new photo, Garcia poses on an iron staircase of the television studio where she works. She has a surprised look on her face while taking center stage in the shot. The brunette beauty wears her long, dark locks halfway pulled back wit ha few pieces of hair falling around her face. Per usual, the bombshell also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, lipgloss, blush, and highlighter.

The model puts both hands on her knees in the image while showing off her spectacular body, including plenty of cleavage in a high-low polka-dot dress. The bottom of the ensemble drapes on the stairs and Garcia’s toned and tanned legs are fully visible. She completes the sexy look with a pair of strappy black sandals and within just a few moments of the photo going live, it’s earned Garcia rave reviews from fans with over 43,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

While plenty of fans commented on the snapshot with their choice of emoji, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her flawless face and figure. A few others simply dropped a line to let Garcia know that they are huge fans of hers.

“You are the dream I want to have every day of my life,” one follower wrote with a series of emoji,

“Looking awesome dear follow me,” another user wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

“Your man is one lucky man,” one more social media user commented.

Back in April, Garcia got her fans’ temperatures rising by posting a photo of herself in a sexy black bikini while holding up big balloons to celebrate a milestone in her social media career — 10 million followers. That particular photo earned her a ton of attention and in just a few months time, she’s just about ready to hit the 11 million mark.

Fans can keep up with Yanet by giving her a follow on Instagram.