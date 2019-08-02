Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Girlfriend, Is A Fitness Model With A Very Revealing Instagram Page

Lamar Odom’s new girlfriend will probably give him a run for his money when it comes to the gym.

The former NBA player just went Instagram official with new girlfriend Sabrina Parr, a fitness model who shows off her strenuous workouts — and her very chiseled physique — on her feed. Sabrina introduced the relationship to the world by sharing a picture of herself with Lamar along with the quote “What we have is much more than they can see…”

Parr works as a personal trainer, but has an athletic history to rival her new boyfriend. According to her personal website, Sabrina is a five-time All American track competitor and two-time state champion. She later returned to lead her alma mater Collingwood High School to a state title as an assistant coach. Sabrina also works for ESPN Radio as a broadcaster.

Sabrina Parr did not appear to be on the celebrity gossip radar before the two went official with their romance, even though Lamar Odom remains a popular target for the tabloids. Just last week, a report claimed that he was hoping to mend bridges with the Kardashian family after his relationship with Khloe blew up.

The 39-year-old former pro appeared on TMZ Live to discuss his new career path as a motivational speaker and said he is turning his life around since a 2015 overdose. Lamar said he is trying to be a more involved father to his children, and doesn’t regret his time in the spotlight.

“Doing reality TV and being married to Khloe, besides having children and besides me doing this motivational speaking that I’m going to start doing, that was the most memorable part and the best part of my adulthood. So, there’s nothing I regret about that,” he said.

Lamar Odom may be able to benefit from his new relationship with Sabrina Parr. Odom was recently cut from the BIG3 basketball league amid reports that his conditioning wasn’t up to snuff, and fitness appears to be his new beau’s specialty.

Parr’s Instagram feed is filled with shots of her very difficult-looking workouts, as well as the fruits of her labor. Sabrina has shared a number of revealing pictures, including one where she dons a skimpy bikini as she shows off her muscles. In another she dons a black thong bikini as she poses halfway out of a pool.

