Kylie Jenner Responds To Backlash Over Money-Themed Makeup Line

Kylie Jenner has responded to fans who criticized her for her latest makeup launch, which has a money theme.

According to In Touch Weekly, Kylie Jenner is releasing a brand new money-themed makeup line in honor of her birthday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced the news this week and gave fans a peek at her brand new products. She also promoted the line by wearing a dress that looked liked money, which some fans thought was a way for her to flaunt her billionaire status.

Social media critics immediately began to call Kylie out for not donating enough of her huge fortune to charity, to which she responded that is what she was planning to do with the proceeds from her new birthday line.

“This is one of my favorite collections, it was so much fun to create. The money collection is much bigger than what it seems. We are doing this together. You guys are going to help me give back in a huge, huge way. All I wanted for my birthday was to do this money collection and give it all away. Stay tuned for more details. I have a special person helping me with this. It’s going to be amazing. We are going to do amazing things. Save the date — August 10 — my actual birthday, we are launching the collection,” Jenner told fans on social media this week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has been taking heat from fans ever since being named one of the youngest self-made billionaires of all time. Many fans took exception to the self-made title, revealing that Jenner’s family name and popular reality TV series is what helped her cosmetics company do so well.

However, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, doesn’t agree. Kris says that Kylie wasn’t given any money, and didn’t inherit anything, adding that she basically emptied her savings account in order to start her company, which launched with just three lip kits back in 2015.

Kris went on to say that Kylie is an extremely hard worker, putting her blood, sweat, and tears into everything that she does, and that she often inspires the rest of the family when it comes to running their own businesses.

Last year alone, Kylie Cosmetics expanded by selling products at Ulta stores, leading to a nine percent climb in sales that equaled about $360 million.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life and news about her makeup line by following her on Instagram.