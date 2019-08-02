Jennifer Lopez, 50, Flaunts Famous Curves In Sheer Bodysuit At Concert In Israel, Some Fans Upset

The singer looked stunning, but some fans are upset by her choice to perform in Israel.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her amazing assets in a skin-tight bejeweled bodysuit during her concert held at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday, reports Hollywood Life. The 50-year-old looked stunning in her sheer costume. Her famous curves, amazing derriere, and long, lean legs were on full display. The mother of two’s amazing ensemble featured a beaded left leg and right arm. Her other limbs were covered in a sheer, sparkling material. The singer accessorized her intricate look with matching heels. Grammy nominee’s long tresses was worn in sexy, loose waves.

J-Lo, wearing her plunging, revealing jumpsuit, dazzled her crowd of 50,000 people. During the concert the Monster-in-Law actress strutted her stuff and sang throwback tracks, including “Medicine,” and “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.”

Jennifer shared a clip of the concert on Instagram. In the video, the mother of two wears a different, but equally revealing outfit, with sparking thigh-high boots, a bejeweled bra, and a short, fringed skirt. The Instagram posts shows J-Lo performing her 2009 hit, “All I Have”, featuring LL Cool J, to an enthusiastic crowd.

The post’s comment section soon turned controversial, however. Due to the countries’ conflicts, some Palensine fans appeared upset by Jennifer’s choice to perform in Israel. As reported by Newsweek, people wanted Jennifer to cancel her Israeli tour dates, due to Israel’s alleged human rights violations. Over 5,000 signed a petition for the singer to not perform in Tel Aviv. Due to pressure, other artists, including Beyoncé, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey, have previously decided to cancel their concerts in Israel.

“Omg I’m suddenly no longer a fan of JLO,” a commenter wrote, adding Palestine flag emojis.

“How sad, hurtful, and disappointing it is to see an artist I once loved in a place that occupies, kills, and steals land from Palestinians,” chastised a former fan.

“This makes me sad! I was a big fan of yours…. I’m unfollowing you,” chimed in another.

JLo’s fans were quick to defend the singer.

“Why would anyone feel the need to make her post political? She flew to a country where her fans wanted her to perform. THAT’S ALL,” wrote a passionate fan.

Jennifer and her new fiance, Alex Rodriguez, reportedly landed in Israel on Tuesday. The couple and their children was spotted sightseeing in Jerusalem.

“What an amazing time we are having on my first trip to Tel Aviv!” Alex wrote on Twitter. “I will definitely be back and recommend visiting this incredible country!”

Jennifer has not yet responded to the criticism.