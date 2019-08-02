Beyonce’s Paparazzi Pics Spark Freakout, Fans Think She Looks Bloated, Haggard & Pregnant

Beyonce has sparked a freakout. The Lemonade singer was photographed by The Daily Mail yesterday with husband Jay-Z as they arrived at their $26 million mansion in The Hamptons.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed the R&B singer and her rapper husband looking low-key. The glittering stage outfits and plunging gowns definitely weren’t manifesting from Beyonce as she stepped out in a loose snakeskin dress in multi-tonal greens – racy as the material may have been, the finish wasn’t glitzy. The 37-year-old paired her dress with a large oversized jacket in olive shades. Appearing makeup-free bar what may have been a hint of lipstick, the singing icon rocked a natural look with likewise low-frills hair worn down.

Jay-Z seemed to be echoing his wife in the toned-down department. The 49-year-old was photographed in a loose pink t-shirt, sweatpants, and a baseball cap. The couple was photographed looking a little caught-off-guard in some snaps, although Beyonce was seen smiling.

The smiles don’t seem to have convinced fans that Beyonce is doing okay, though. Viewers to The Daily Mail‘s images have been leaving their thoughts via comments.

“She looks rough” was the most upvoted comment with over 669 users agreeing.

“They are both looking haggard,” another user wrote with over 250 fans upvoting the comment.

“She’s definitely pregnant or ill.. the bloating is dramatic and alarming” was another popular response.

Multiple mentions were also made by fans thinking that the couple looked unkempt, although remarks regarding Beyonce’s appearance seemed to take center stage.

“Is she pregnant? Or just let herself go a bit. She looks unrecognizable,” one fan wrote with over 220 users agreeing.

“She looks large and unwell,” was another remark.

Countless other users left comments about the singer’s size, with many suggesting that she might be expecting. Concerned responses definitely dominated, with some users querying if Beyonce might be on some form of medication.

“Is she on xanax? Or any other mind-altering drugs? Her eyes and puffy face are very clearly showing the signs,” one fan wrote.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Beyonce has had her fans worried. Last month, The Inquisitr reported similar fan responses to paparazzi images of the star in New York City.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are parents to three children. Their first-born daughter Blue Ivy was joined by twins Rumi and Sir in 2017. Fans have been speculating whether the couple might welcome a fourth child, but no announcement has been made.

Fans wishing to see more of Beyonce should follow her social media accounts.