Kathie Lee Gifford’s New Mystery Man’s Identity Is Finally Revealed

Kathie Lee Gifford’s new man isn’t that much of a mystery any longer. Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the former Today Show host was caught on camera locking lips with a mystery man just four years after the death of her beloved husband, NFL great Frank Gifford. The hot, new coupe was spotted at a Journey tribute band concert where they were locking lips and dancing the night away this past weekend. But while the photos revealed what the mystery man looked like, it was not known at the time who exactly he was —until now.

According to The Daily Mail, the man that Gifford seems to be so fond of is 56-year-old Randall Cronk. The publication shares that Cronk serves as president of RMC Insurance Group, which is part of Nationwide Insurance group. Cronk lives in Spring Hill, Tennessee which is about 35 miles away from Nashville, where Gifford is currently residing following her stint in the Big Apple.

The businessman graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1986 and judging by the photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, the television personality appears to be totally smitten with the silver fox. This past March, the 65-year-old opened up about her love life to People, sharing that she already has an important man in her life — son Cody. But, she also hinted that dating is not really off of the table though it’s not her number one priority.

“Do I need companionship? Yes, I do, and that’s one of the main reasons I moved to Nashville,” she shared. “Not that I’m looking for a man. What I’m looking for is an active, vibrant life.”

The Inquisitr also previously reported that Kathie Lee confessed that she was still reeling in the loss off her husband, even four years after it happened. Gifford shared that life has been a lot different for her in recent years since losing her husband and since both of her kids have left her home — making her an empty nester. Now, she is trying to look at the glass half full as opposed to half empty and focus on the good things that she has going on in her life.

“If you’re not careful, what you’ve lost in life can define you. It’s so much better to be defined by what you still have, it’s just healthier.”

That is exactly why the 65-year-old decided to make some big changes in her life and move to Nashville — not because she feels like she has to but because she feels like she needs to. At the time, Gifford said that the changes she was making were feeding her soul. She also added that if she gets complacent, despair and loneliness set in and “can be crippling,” and she doesn’t want that happening.

It definitely seems like a move to Nashville was the right move for Kathie Lee.