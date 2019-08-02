Kailyn Lowry Drops Pregnancy Bombshell In ‘Don’t Eat Watermelon Seeds’ Pic Of Chelsea Houska

Kailyn Lowry has dropped a major bombshell. The Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram stories earlier today with a picture of co-star Chelsea Houska. Everything about the posted image screamed pregnancy.

Kailyn’s photo showed her redheaded co-star in a moment followers of Chelsea’s Instagram account will recognize. The 27-year-old herself took to Instagram with the same picture back in May of last year. The photo showed a pregnant Chelsea as she rocked her bump in the sunshine.

Chelsea was also photographed standing on an outdoor path amid grass as she squinted into the daylight from behind shades. While the star’s fiery red hair was notable, her big baby bump definitely took center stage. Chelsea was holding it as she showcased a tank top with mentions of a fruit.

Kailyn’s snap today came with exciting words.

“Chelsea reveals she’s having ANOTHER BABY!” the words read.

Fans were then encouraged to “swipe up.”

Chelsea herself appears to have stayed quiet. The mother of three took to her own Instagram stories today with some content, but it was geared towards the Itzy Ritzy collaboration she has going on with husband Cole DeBoer. Chelsea doesn’t seem to have posted any suggestions that she’s expecting via her social media accounts.

Apparent pregnancy announcements from the MTV franchise’s cast have been fairly steady-going of late. At the end of last month, Kailyn took to Instagram with a post that announced “it’s twins.” As The Inquisitr reports, the post was a “joke” – Kailyn isn’t expecting.

Following the pattern has been Jenelle Evans. The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram yesterday with a photo of an ultrasound, following it today with a picture of a pregnancy test showing a positive result. The 27-year-old isn’t set to welcome another baby though, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Chelsea shot to fame on 16 and Pregnant with fans watching her discover that she was expecting eldest daughter Aubree. Chelsea was with then-boyfriend Adam Lind at the time, although the relationship didn’t last. Chelsea went onto find love with Cole DeBoer with the couple getting married and having two children. Alongside first-born Aubree, Chelsea’s two other children Watson and Layne both feature on the star’s social media.

Chelsea doesn’t update her Instagram too often, but she’s got a huge fanbase with 5.6 million followers awaiting her posts. She also has some celebrity followers including country singer Jessie James Decker and younger sister to Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn. Chelsea is also followed by various members of the Teen Mom franchise.