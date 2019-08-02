Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale’s Family Home Mansion Has Been Sold For $20 Million

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s family home was up for sale and had been given a $10 million price cut. The pair purchased the mansion in 2006 and but have since split after 14 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

According to Hollywood, the home has now been sold for $20 dollars and was first listed in 2017.

“[Gwen] has relisted her hilltop mansion, known as The Summit, this time for $25 million with Jade Mills of Jade Mills Estates. That’s $10 million less than the $35 million price tag she’d previously placed on the home in January 2017, when it was listed with Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency,” Yahoo report.

Yahoo shared photos of what the dream home looks like inside, and it’s quite something.

The new homeowners will now be living in a place with 10 bathrooms, an infinity-edge swimming pool, and a lighted tennis court.

“The more than 15,000 square feet of interiors include a formal dining room, a theater room, a gym, and two offices. Streaked-stone cladding surrounds the three fireplaces,” per Los Angeles Times.

The stripey black-and-white decor in the kitchen is very to true to Stefani’s ska roots from when she first found fame in No Doubt. It was designed by Kelly Wearstler who is notorious for having celebrity clients. The aesthetic is similar to her current Las Vegas show poster for “Just A Girl.”

Since splitting, Gwen and Gavin have moved on to new partners.

Loading...

Stefani has now found love in country musician, Blake Shelton. Gwen will return to The Voice later this year where Shelton also is a judge. The pair first met on the show and continue to always be in the tabloids due to the public’s interest in their love life.

Gavin, on the other hand, is now dating a younger model named Natalie Golba, who is 26 years of age.

He has four children. Before he dated Stefani, Gavin had a daughter, Daisy Lowe, who is a British fashion model. With Gwen, he had three sons — Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale.

Aside from being a TV judge and popular music artist, Stefani also has a career in fashion. After a number of successful clothing lines, she announced yesterday that she will be releasing a “Harajuku Mini” range exclusively to Target next month. As soon as fans found out, they freaked out, which The Inquisitr noted.

From fashion, TV, music, and concerts — Gwen has it all. To keep up with what she is up to, follow her Instagram account.