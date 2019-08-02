‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Stuns In Minuscule String Bikini

Hailey Clauson is reminiscing about her most recent spread in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out in early May, as her latest Instagram post suggests. On Thursday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of her shoot from South Australia in which she sizzles in a tiny bathing suit that puts her incredible physique in full evidence.

In the photo, Clauson is featured on a beach at the golden hour as she rocks a brown and green striped two-piece swimsuit that consistis of a tiny triangle top that boasts two thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck and tiny cups that barely cover her assets, putting her buxom figure front and center. The 24-year-old bombshell teamed her top with a matching string bottom that ties on the sides, and whose straps sit low on her frame, helping showcase her strong, full hips while accentuating her toned abs and slender waist. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the striped bikini Clauson is wearing in this photo is by In Your Arms.

As Clauson shared in the post’s caption, the photo was captured in Kangaroo Island by Josie Clough in late October of last year.

In the shot, Clauson is shooting a fierce look at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way and head tilted back. The model is wearing her blonde hair in stylish disheveled way with her beach waves cascading towards her shoulders and partially covering her face. She appears to be wearing neutral makeup on her face, opting to embrace a more natural look. She is standing with her shoulders pulled back in a proud pose that helps to further emphasize the natural curves of her body.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Clauson shared with her 532,000 Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 12,000 likes and more than 140 comments in about half a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Hottie! I love that bathing suit! So good,” one user wrote.

“Oooh you are so gorgeous,” another user chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“[Y]ou are one of the most beautiful people in the world. But I just simply love how beautiful your face is,” a third fan raved.