Model Abby Dowse Shows Off Derriere In Barley-There Thong Lingerie

Abby Dowse is proving that she’s a smoke show in her latest Instagram share. As fans of the blonde-haired beauty know, the model regularly puts on a sexy display for fans in bikinis, lingerie, and just about any other sexy ensemble that you could dream up. The model’s latest Instagram photo has temperatures soaring she she gives fans a peak of both the front and backside of her flawless figure in a NSFW outfit.

The photo is snapped from behind Dowse, who shows off her amazing figure in a strappy lingerie number from retailer Fashion Nova. In the stunning photo, Abby’s entire body steals the show. The back of the outfit features a thong with floss-like sides that shows her entire backside. And the middle of the ensemble has a few black straps which fall across the model’s toned and tanned back.

From the front angle, Dowse puts on a busty display, nearly popping out of her tiny top and leaving little to the imagination of her followers. Abby also flaunts her taut tummy in the shot as the thin straps of the bottoms hit at her hips. Within just moments of the post going live, it’s already earned the blonde bombshell rave reviews from fans with over 40,000 likes and 1,100 comments. Many followers commented on the photo to let Dowse know that she looks picture-perfect while countless others gushed over her amazing figure.

“I LOVE everything!! So BEAUTIFUL,” one follower gushed on the photo.

“You are killing in this one,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“You look magnificent Abby from any angle,” one more commented with a series of emoji.

And when she isn’t busy posing in lingerie, Dowse is usually showing off her figure in some sort of other sexy outfit like a bikini. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Dowse sat poolside for yet another insanely sexy photo. In the hot snapshot, the blonde bombshell sits on a black chair with a pool at her back. The social media star looks like she may have taken a dip in the pool earlier as she wears her long, blonde locks up in a high bun, and they appear to be a little bit wet. In the photo, the model strikes a seductive pose in the chair, spreading her legs open as she rocks the tiniest white string bikini. Like the bottoms, the top also leaves little to the imagination with the model almost popping out of it.

