‘Honey Boo Boo’ Teen Star Alana Thompson Shocks Fans With Jaw-Dropping On-Camera Social Media Stunt

Life has seemed pretty crazy for teen reality television star Alana Thompson in recent months. The 13-year-old, known for her stints on shows like Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and From Not to Hot, was spotted on a Facebook live clip doing something that has sparked a lot of buzz among her fans and even prompted an expletive-laced tongue-lashing from one of her sisters.

TMZ details that the incident in question came Thursday evening when Honey Boo Boo took to social media for a live segment to answer questions from her fans. At one point during the streaming, Alana got mad at her sister and hollered at her.

Alana cursed as she yelled that her sister needed to tell her what was “f**king next right now!”

Then, Honey Boo Boo said she needed to take a quick break and she grabbed a plastic knife and pretended to line up and then snort something off the table in front of her. It would certainly appear that Thompson was pretending to cut lines of cocaine and then snort them.

Thompson’s sister immediately started cursing and yelling at her younger sister. It’s not clear if this was Alana’s sister Pumpkin or one of her other two sisters, but Honey Boo Boo reportedly has been living with 19-year-old Lauryn, who goes by Pumpkin, for a while now.

Honey Boo Boo Pretends to Snort Cocaine on Social Media https://t.co/MWWeTDhqyH — TMZ (@TMZ) August 2, 2019

Honey Boo Boo seemed shocked by her sister’s strong reaction, seemingly not understanding what the big deal was with what she had just done.

This stunning tidbit from Alana’s social media adventures comes in the midst of a great deal of family chaos. The teen is staying with her sister due to her mom’s alleged legal issues and supposed substance abuse challenges. As The Inquisitr noted, Alana’s mother Mama June Shannon has made a lot of headlines over the past few months for her behavior and her relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak.

Loading...

Mama June and Geno were arrested at a gas station a few months ago after he allegedly threatened to kill her and the two were found to have drugs with them. Shannon’s family staged an intervention that was shown on From Not to Hot and The Inquisitr also shared that Doak was recently videotaped arriving at Shannon’s home after driving there quite drunk.

Given Mama June Shannon’s alleged drug issues and various dramatic incidents, fans of the Honey Boo Boo clan can’t help but wonder if 13-year-old reality television star Alana Thompson picked up these moves that appear to mimic snorting cocaine from her mom. All of this surely leaves fans wondering what the future holds for the teen and everybody is hoping that she can avoid the types of issues that her mother has struggled with in recent months.