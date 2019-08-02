Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Sizzles In Bikini Photo From Mexico

Devon Windsor recently released her line of swimwear, Devon Windsor Swim, so it is unsurprising that she has been sharing a ton of bikini photos on her Instagram page to promote her recently launched brand. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model did just that when she took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a two-piece swimsuit that puts her flawless figure on full display.

In the photo, Windsor is kneeling in the sand with her legs spread apart on a beach at the Esperanza Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she rocks a gorgeous baby blue bikini that consists of a triangle top with two twisted straps that tie up behind the model’s shoulders. The top’s cups have a textured fabric that give the bra a wavy touch. The model teamed her top with a matching while and blue striped bottom that ties on one side and whose straps sit high on her hips and lower at the front, helping accentuate her model physique, particularly her strong thighs and toned abs.

The 25-year-old stunner is posing in the shallow waters of the sea as its waves wash over her lower body. In addition, Windsor has her arms up over her head as she grabs her hair with her hands.

Windsor accessorized her look with a series of summery bracelets and a seashell necklace, which go perfectly with the scenery. Windsor is wearing her blonde hair slicked back as she uses one hand to grab her tresses into a ponytail. With the other hand, she is touching the ends of her hair. The model is wearing neutral colored makeup, opting for a more natural look, as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Windsor shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 17,100 likes and over 100 comments in about half a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret bombshell took to the comments section to praise her swimwear collection and also to praise her beauty.

“Ohh girl no words for you,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a blue heart emoji.

“You look amazing,” another fan chimed in, adding a series of heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“Absolutely beautiful and stunning,” a third fan added.