Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels ‘Threatened’ By Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie’s Friendship

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly not quite used to the idea of Sofia Richie getting closer to her family through her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

While the Poosh CEO and her ex Scott Disick are reportedly excellent co-parents for the sake of their children- Mason, 9, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4, Life & Style reports that Kardashian has a problem with Disick’s girlfriend Richie getting closer with her younger sister. A source close to the outlet says that while Kardashian and Richie get along, she feels that Richie is crossing a line by having her own separate relationship with someone who is so close to her.

“Kourtney likes Sofia, but Scott is her ex and the father of her kids, so sometimes she feels that there should be healthier boundaries,” the source said. “If Scott were to marry Sofia then that would be different. Maybe Kourtney is just feeling a little insecure because her kids love Sofia and now Kylie and Sofia are super tight.”

Although Richie and Jenner have known each other for years and Richie has been around the Kardashian-Jenner family since she and Disick began dating in 2017, the two have grown closer within the last year. The bond between the two reportedly began after Jenner started to reach out to more of her friends following her fallout with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods back in February. Since growing closer with Richie, the model joined the Kylie Cosmetics CEO on a girls trip to Turks and Caicos back in July. The two have also been spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles.

While Kardashian may not have fully accepted Richie and Jenner’s friendship, Disick is reportedly “really happy” that the two twenty-somethings are growing closer with each other, per Us Weekly. The Flip It Like Disick star reportedly thinks that the allegiance between the two women puts Richie closer into the Kardashian-Jenner circle.

The reported jealousy of Richie and Jenner’s relationship could’ve been the inspiration for the mother of three’s recent European getaway. Us Weekly reports that Kardashian has been on the coast of Sardinia with her children since mid-July. Kendall Jenner also joined Kardashian on the trip, as well as her friend and PR executive Simon Houck. Kardashian is seemingly having an amazing time overseas and has been documenting moments from the trip on her Instagram page. On Thursday, August 1, Kardashian shared multiple photos from her trip with her 80.6 million followers. The entrepreneur shared stunning photos of both her and Penelope wearing yellow and enjoying the scenery, climbing on rocks and enjoying seaside dinners.