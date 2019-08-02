Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Throwback Of Mom Kris Is Mind-Blowing

Kendall Jenner has thrown mother Kris some love. The 23-year-old took to her Instagram stories today for a little throwback time – followers of the supermodel’s account are likely grateful for today’s snap.

Kendall’s photo showed her 63-year-old mother back in the day. Kris had been photographed full-length as she rocked some bright-colored swimwear. The “momager” was already a mother in the snap: Kendall had mentioned it with accompanying words.

“Mom after 4 kids,” the words read.

Kris did, indeed, look mind-blowing in her yellow-and-pink bikini. Fans were seeing a long and slender pair of legs, a super-flat stomach with some serious abs, plus a golden tan. The bandeau-style upper wasn’t flashing much of Kris’ cleavage, but the womanly curves visible seemed perfectly-proportioned. Kris was photographed smiling from behind a pair of shades and rocking her signature short brown hair. The snap itself also appeared upbeat overall, with Kris standing in front of a white-painted wall backing onto flowering greenery.

Given that Kris had already welcomed four kids in the picture, fans would likely agree that she was looking sensational.

Kris is a mother of six. Her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian is 40. Following Kourtney’s birth, Kris welcomed Kim and Khloe Kardashian, plus son rob with first husband Robert Kardashian. Following her second marriage to Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner, Kris went onto have her youngest two children Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Fans would likely argue that Kris looks as good now as she did back in the day. This multi-tasking celebrity also seems to baffle fans when it comes to how much she squeezes into her day.

As People reports, Kris has opened up about keeping active during a video interview on Kourtney’s Poosh website. The star revealed what sounds like a very early start to her day.

“Like our entire family, we prepare for a very long day. Like, I’ll get up at 4:30 or 5 in the morning and jump up, have coffee, check my emails real quick, hop on the treadmill, turn on the news, get caught up with what’s going on,” she said.

Kris did, however, mention her penchant for the odd tipple and the importance of balancing out her activities with some relaxing.

“I think as human beings, we thrive on routine. I think that routines are very important for people to have some kind of thing, a ritual, they either do it at the beginning of the day …” she said. “It’s also very important … to be able to have a wind down. And mine is a wine down,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Kris should follow her social media accounts.