Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth This Month On Closest Approach Since 2001

An asteroid estimated to be larger than the Empire State Building is expected to fly by Earth on August 10. However, NASA is assuring everyone that there’s nothing to worry about, as this object is millions of miles away from our planet and not by any means the largest asteroid in our solar system.

As reported earlier this week by the New York Post, the asteroid known as 2006 QQ23 is estimated as measuring about 1,870 feet in diameter, thus making it three dozen stories larger than the Empire State Building, which measures 1,454 feet in height. The asteroid is considered a near-Earth object as its orbit will be well within NASA’s threshold of 30 million miles away from Earth for such objects – as further noted, 2006 QQ23 is likely to fly within 4.55 million miles of our planet at a speed of 10,400 miles per hour when it makes its approach next week.

According to data from NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, next week’s flyby will mark the 2006 QQ23’s closest approach since 2001, when it flew within 3.13 million miles of Earth. Its next near-Earth approach is expected to take place on February 15, 2022, but as explained by the New York Post, it won’t “come nearly as close.”

Although several outlets have focused on how Asteroid 2006 QQ23 is supposedly bigger than the Empire State Building, a report from CNN pointed out that the object is actually a “moderately-sized” one that is “more or less benign,” per Lindley Johnson of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office. He added that about a half-dozen asteroids similar in size to 2006 QQ23 fly by Earth each year, though this particular object is a considerably smaller than the largest known asteroid to orbit our sun, which is estimated to measure 21 miles in length.

All in all, NASA has reportedly documented close to 900 asteroids that have a diameter of at least one kilometer, or 3,281 feet.

While Johnson stressed to CNN that Asteroid 2006 QQ23 will not pose any risk to Earth during its flyby, the outlet noted that an asteroid that large could “devastate a statewide area” if it crashes into our planet. Six years ago, a much smaller object – a meteor with a 55-foot diameter – ended up injuring over 1,000 people when it penetrated Earth’s atmosphere over Russia, even if it didn’t actually make an impact.

Talking about the chances of an asteroid making impact with Earth, Johnson said that such events happen only once every two to three centuries, and that NASA has the capability to track larger asteroids and determine when they will be making a close approach. However, his NASA colleague, Kelly Fast, cautioned that there might be some undocumented asteroids out there that could have a “significant” chance of making contact with our planet.

“It’s the ones we don’t know about that we’re concerned about,” Fast told CNN.