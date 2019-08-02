Gabrielle Union Looks Smoking Hot In Jumpsuit Unbuttoned To Her Waist

Actress Gabrielle Union shared a stunning shot with her 13.5 million Instagram followers earlier today that highlighted her happiness that Friday had finally arrived.

In the snap, Union rocked a neutral jumpsuit with the long sleeves casually cuffed and pleats drawing attention to her slim waist. The jumpsuit had a collar and buttons all down the front, but Union added a bit of sex appeal to the look by unbuttoning nearly all the buttons up to her waist. The result was a scandalous look that had her fans drooling, and showed off a tantalizing hint of cleavage.

Union currently has her hair in long, waist-length braids, and in the picture she shook her head, sending her braids flying through the air in a carefree look. A huge smile graced her face, and she admitted in the caption of the post that she was feeling good.

A hint of a view was visible in the background, and the sun cast a gorgeous glow on both Union and the balcony she posed on. Her followers loved the joyous snap, and it received over 21,900 likes within just an hour.

Her followers showered her with praise in the comments section, and couldn’t find enough kind things to say about the actress.

“Girl get it!!” one follower commented. “You’ve been amazing to watch on AGT.”

Another fan cheekily said “ugh why are you so pretty. WE GET IT.”

Lately, Union has shared several shots of herself hanging out at home with her baby daughter, Kaavia. The duo have posed together outdoors plenty of times, and Union has even shared a few videos with her fans.

She also makes sure to allow her husband, former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade, to make an appearance on her Instagram page every now and then.

Now that he’s no longer constantly on the road for work, playing away games, Wade and Union seem to be having a blast spending a little extra time together. While they seem to carve out plenty of time together at home, they also have been jetting around the world on a bit of a casual world tour.

Recently, Wade and Union spent some time together in Italy. They shared several silly shots of themselves posed on a boat, having the time of their lives. Union even shared a hilarious video of the two of them dancing on a boat as it glided over some gentle waves. She’s never afraid to give her followers a glimpse at her sillier side, and to show off her personality a bit.