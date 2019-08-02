‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin & Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen Announce Family Expansion, Share First Photos

Last year on The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen got engaged. The couple has made it clear that they are in no rush to set a wedding date, but it looks like they have decided to take another big step in their relationship this summer. They are becoming a family of three and fans are thrilled for the lovebirds.

Becca and Garrett recently celebrated the 1-year anniversary of their Bachelorette finale airing, which is when they could go public with their engagement. The two spent several months traveling after their finale aired and they ultimately decided that they would both move to the San Diego, California area together.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen have teased fans about a wedding date, but so far, it doesn’t look as if they have gotten serious about planning their nuptials. Instead, it looks like they decided that expanding their family was a higher priority.

On Thursday evening, Becca shared the first photo of the cutie who will soon join her home with Garrett in San Diego. The Bachelorette fans will surely not be too surprised to learn that “Minno” is an adorable corgi puppy and it seems that she should get to join Kufrin and Yrigoyen in California later this month.

Becca has never hidden her love for corgis and she has been trying to talk Garrett into adding a pup to their family since they went public with their engagement. It looks like Yrigoyen is finally ready to take the leap and Kufrin shared a bit of background regarding sweet Minno’s story.

It seems that Becca and Garrett followed the path previously laid out by fellow Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick in finding their new addition. Last May, Kaitlyn and Jason shared via Instagram that they were adding a pup named Ramen to their family. They explained that they’d used the organization Bunny’s Buddies to match with Ramen who was rescued from the streets of South Korea.

Minno is also coming from South Korea via the Bunny’s Buddies organization. Becca explained that Minno is waiting for all of her paperwork to come together and that she’ll arrive in California in a few weeks.

In response to a question from fellow Bachelorette veteran Adam Gottschalk, Kufrin explained that she had decided that it was better to ask Yrigoyen for forgiveness rather than beg for permission. Garrett also commented in that thread and admitted that he had never once actually said no to Becca when it came to the dog topic, so she finally just went ahead and found Minno.

Naturally, Minno has a brand-new Instagram page of her own already and The Bachelorette fans have no doubt they’ll be seeing plenty of updates in the weeks and months ahead. Will getting a dog propel Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen to feel ready to take another big leap in their relationship and pick a wedding date? Fans will be anxious to see when that big announcement comes.