Constance Nunes Puts On Busty Display As She Gets Her Hair Done In Sexy New Photo

Constance Nunes keeps her Instagram fans coming back with a mix of sultry photos, snippets of her daily life and behind-the-scene insight of her work as a mechanic. On Thursday, the Car Masters: Rust to Riches star combined a little of those three aspects in one post when she took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself getting ready for work while wearing a sexy top that puts her buxom figure in full evidence.

In the snapshot, the 29-year-old brunette bombshell is sitting in a wooden chair as she gets her hair done. In the caption, the Portuguese-American beauty joked that her hair is courtesy of “the oil on the shop floor yesterday.” During this hair-and-makeup session, Nunes rocked a black bodysuit that features two spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders, while boasting a low-cut neckline that plunges into Nunes’ chest, putting her voluptuous curves front and center. According to the tag she included with her post, the bodysuit she is wearing is by JLUXLABEL, a Los Angeles-based brand.

Nunes teamed her bodysuit with a pair of matching black pants that sit around her naval area, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her full hips and slender midsection. She completed her look with a thick black and silver belt.

In the shot, Nunes is looking to the side at a point off-camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. She is wearing black eyeliner and mascara, while deep brown-orange shadow gives depth to her gaze. A neutral color of lipstick helps give her lips extra plumpness while bronzer highlights the model’s facial structure, particularly her high cheekbones. As she indicated in her caption, her makeup is the work of artist Sarah Nelson.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Nunes shared with her 335,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 21,600 likes and over 130 comments in about half a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model and reality TV star took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for Nunes.

“Damn, that oil does wonders for the hair, though! 10w 30? Synthetic? High mileage? I’ll have to add it to my routine,” one user raved.

“So that’s how you get that deep gleam on your hair!” another one joked, trailing the comment with a series of laughing-crying emoji.

“Girl you are straight goals,” a third fan chimed in.